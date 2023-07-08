The Tale of Tottenham, Conte, and Richarlison’s Turbulent Times

Richarlison’s Rift with Conte

The volatility in Tottenham’s dressing room under the helm of former gaffer Antonio Conte took a unique turn as Richarlison, the club’s energetic forward, confessed to a particularly harsh dressing-down. He detailed an intense two-hour reprimanding from Conte after Spurs’ catastrophic Champions League exit at the hands of AC Milan.

Richarlison, the 26-year-old Brazilian attacker, was brave enough to speak out post-match, openly expressing his dissatisfaction about the season that, in his own words, had been “s***”. His lament was focused on his sparse appearances, and he voiced his belief that he should’ve been more than just a last-minute substitute.

Reverberations of this altercation echoed, not only within the Spurs camp, but also publicly when Conte, quick to point fingers, labelled Richarlison as ‘selfish’. The manager eventually departed the club two months later following an outburst to the press post a 3-3 draw against Southampton.

According to Richarlison’s revelations on the Que Papinho podcast, he said, ‘I made a mistake for doing an interview saying I needed [game] time. Later on, I apologised and said that he could punish me. He told me off to show he was the commandant. It’s his way to deal with it. Almost two hours scolding me in front of everybody there.’

A Season to Forget for Richarlison

The incident marked a bitter end to a tough season for Richarlison, during which he netted just one Premier League goal in 27 outings. Despite his dazzling performance for Brazil at the Qatar World Cup, he failed to make a similar impact for Tottenham as they finished a disappointing eighth, missing out on European qualification.

New manager Ange Postecoglou will no doubt be keen to tap into Richarlison’s potential and reinvigorate the striker, who himself recognises the need for improvement. Speaking about his ambitions, Richarlison said last month, ‘Of course, Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world and every player wants to wear their shirt. But I have a club, a contract — I have to prove why Tottenham bought me for a high price. But any player dreams of playing for Real Madrid’.

Richarlison Overshadowed by Kane’s Stellar Form

One notable factor in Richarlison’s limited game time last season was the resounding form of Harry Kane. Despite Spurs’ struggles, Kane racked up an impressive 30-goal tally. Speculation is rife that the England captain may be leaving Tottenham this summer, with new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino not dismissing the potential move. Bayern Munich’s interest adds further fuel to the fire, although their tactics may have already soured negotiations with Tottenham’s Chairman, Daniel Levy.