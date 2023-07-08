City’s Fresh Contract Offer to Walker Aims to Thwart Bayern

The Blue Half of Manchester Fights to Keep Walker Amidst Interest from Bayern Munich

Manchester City have thrown down the gauntlet in an effort to retain the services of seasoned defender Kyle Walker. Despite interest from football powerhouse Bayern Munich, the Citizens have tabled a new contract offer to the English right-back.

A Race against Time

Walker is staring down the final stretch of his current contract with City, with a mere 12 months left on the table. This, coupled with the uncertainty brewing in the Allianz Arena, where right-back Benjamin Pavard is contemplating a departure, has painted a bullseye on the English defender for the Bundesliga champions.

Manchester’s Loyalty Test

Rumours abound regarding Walker’s contemplations on his career path. A disappointing exclusion from the starting lineup for the Champions League final has reportedly left Walker reconsidering his loyalty to the Sky Blues.

Manchester City hopes to influence Walker’s decision soon, banking on the fondness and respect the defender has developed for the club over his tenure. Insiders have revealed to 90Min that a fresh contract offer has been tabled by the Premier League giants as a testament to their commitment to Walker.

Nevertheless, the club remains firm on one point – if Walker decides on a new adventure, they will not obstruct his exit.

Bavarian Dilemma

The task of filling their right-back slot is pressing for Bayern, and they’ve made it no secret that Walker tops their priority list. Still, they’ve left some wiggle room, refusing to exclude a repeat deal for Joao Cancelo, who enjoyed a half-season loan in Munich.

Walker also enjoys attention from Saudi Arabia, but a move to the Middle East could jeopardise his dreams of taking centre stage for England at Euro 2024.

Southampton’s Swoop for City’s Young Talent

In other news, City’s roster is set to see a change, as agreement terms have been finalised for the transfer of Shea Charles to Southampton. The 19-year-old Northern Irish midfielder is anticipated to join the Saints for an estimated £10m.

Having made his senior debut in the season finale against Brentford, Charles is touted as a bright prospect for the future.

Adding to their shopping list, Southampton has also set their sights on the Premier League 2 Player of the Year, Carlos Borges. Eager for the 19-year-old winger’s talents, City could be persuaded into a loan deal. Interest in the young talent isn’t just local, though, with France, Germany, and Portugal also courting Borges.