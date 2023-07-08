Could Manchester United Let Go of Defender on a Free Transfer?

Manchester United’s Eric Bailly: On the Verge of a Free Transfer?

Amid the hustle and bustle of the summer transfer window, Manchester United are grappling with a conundrum – the uncertain future of Eric Bailly. The centre-back’s stint at French club Marseille has wrapped up, and the subsequent return to his parent club raises intriguing questions about his prospects. According to Spanish publication AS, the Red Devils are considering parting ways with the Ivorian, potentially even on a free transfer.

Bailly’s Journey from Manchester United to Marseille and Back

Upon his arrival at Old Trafford last summer, Erik ten Hag gave his consent for Bailly to venture on a loan spell at Marseille. A move that seemed promising, however, it fell short of securing him a permanent place in the Ligue 1 outfit. Thus, the defender must now retrace his steps back to Manchester United, a club where his future remains shrouded in uncertainty.

Real Betis Eyes Bailly Amid Search for a Left-footed Centre-Back

The Spanish La Liga team, Real Betis, find themselves scanning the market for a left-footed centre-back after parting with both Víctor Ruiz and Edgar González. While Bailly is primarily a right-footed player, he has piqued their interest. Given Manchester United’s openness to sever ties with the Ivorian international, this could represent a plausible match of interests. The 29-year-old’s extensive experience, coupled with his defensive acumen, is a package that could fit neatly into Manuel Pellegrini’s game plan.

Bailly’s Contract and Salary Considerations: A Potential Stumbling Block?

While the proposition seems mutually beneficial, a potentially insurmountable hurdle looms in the form of Bailly’s existing contract with Manchester United. The defender’s current deal extends until 2024, and his salary bracket is a financial burden that Real Betis might struggle to shoulder.

Real Betis’s Potential Game Plan

Despite these hurdles, optimism runs high in the Real Betis camp. Ramón Planes, the sporting director, carries the ‘confidence’ that Manchester United, under Ten Hag, would consent to a free transfer for Bailly, possibly even paying a ‘good part’ of his salary as a part of a contract termination. This move, if materialised, would make the defender’s signing a feasible prospect for Betis.

What Lies Ahead for Eric Bailly?

As the sands of the summer transfer window continue to shift, the future of Bailly at Manchester United remains a captivating narrative. Will the Red Devils entertain the idea of a free transfer for the defender? And will Betis manage to navigate the financial complexities involved in this potential signing? With these key questions lingering, the tale of Eric Bailly’s future is one that will continue to keep football enthusiasts and pundits on their toes.