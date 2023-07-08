Manchester United in Pursuit of Danish Prodigy

The Manchester United Pursuit: Chasing the Tail of Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United, the titan of football clubs, has confidently secured a personal understanding with Rasmus Hojlund, the Atalanta front-man. As reported by Football Transfers, Old Trafford could soon be echoing with the resonant roar of adoration for this new northern star.

Reaching an Agreement with Atalanta

What remains to be seen is the agreement of terms between Manchester United and Atalanta. If these discussions stall, there’s a chance Hojlund might resort to forcing the transfer with a formal request.

The plot thickens with Hojlund’s recent affiliation with the Amsterdam-based agency SEG. One may recall SEG’s connection to the Manchester United gaffer, Erik ten Hag, and with that fact, the leverage tilts in the favour of the Reds.

The Players Behind the Scenes

On the front lines of this operation for SEG, are some notable figures. CEO Kees Vos and agent Kees Ploegsma, who proved instrumental in Memphis Depay’s transfer to United from PSV Eindhoven in 2015, are leading the young Dane’s manoeuvre.

It’s worth noting Hojlund’s move to SEG seemed steeped in Premier League ambition. The burgeoning relationship between Ten Hag and SEG could give Manchester United a crucial edge in the contest for Hojlund’s signature.

A Rising Price for a Rising Star

Atalanta have slapped a hefty £60 million tag on Hojlund and are keen to postpone a sale until 2024, hoping to capitalise on his surging market value. It appears the clubs are still at loggerheads over the valuation.

Hojlund’s Promise: Prodigy on the Pitch

Hojlund, the 20-year-old wunderkind, is hot property after a stellar breakthrough season, netting ten goals in 34 appearances across all competitions. His contract with Atalanta runs until 2027, having only become a part of their roster last year.

This tale of transfer intrigue is set to unfold in the coming weeks, so stay tuned as Manchester United, guided by Ten Hag and influenced by the strategic manoeuvres of SEG, continue their pursuit of Hojlund, the prized Atalanta sharpshooter.