Tottenham to Aid Chelsea’s Cucurella Exit Strategy

The North London Solution to Chelsea’s Cucurella Conundrum

With the escalating situation surrounding Marc Cucurella at Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur appears ready to act, according to sources who have spilled the beans to FootballTransfers. The Lilywhites, a stone’s throw away from the Bridge, present an alluring exit opportunity for Cucurella who has had a tough time since his move to Chelsea from Brighton.

Spurs Eyeing Former Record Signing

Tottenham have been tracking Cucurella, who swapped the Seagulls for Chelsea in a £55 million deal, making him the world’s costliest left-back. Things have turned a bit pear-shaped for the Blues who are now eager to sell him on.

In spite of Chelsea’s rush to get rid of him, the Spanish international has not given up hope. He’s started pre-season training with fervour and hopes to remain with the club.

New Spurs Manager’s Blueprint

Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham’s newly appointed manager, has grand plans for Cucurella. The manager, known for his attacking inclination, wishes to bring the 24-year-old on board to play alongside Yves Bissouma. He sees Cucurella as a player capable of playing as both a wing-back and an inverted full-back, roles which will allow Bissouma to venture upfield more frequently, and potential new signing Micky van de Ven to slot in at left-back.

This tactical reshuffle could reignite the successful Brighton partnership between Bissouma and Cucurella, a prospect that would certainly turn heads in the Premier League.

Tottenham’s Persistent Pursuit

Previously, under Antonio Conte’s reign, Tottenham had shown interest in signing Cucurella, but the player instead opted for Chelsea. His decision to move to Stamford Bridge, however, has not paid dividends as he’s failed to justify the hefty fee that was forked out for him just a year ago.

One of Cucurella’s most talked-about moments last season was during a Chelsea-Spurs clash, where he seemed to have his hair tugged by Cristian Romero. This incident added fuel to a fiery encounter that is famously remembered for the post-match squabble between managers Thomas Tuchel and Conte.

With the events continuing to unfold, the future of Cucurella remains unclear. However, it’s clear that Tottenham’s intent to provide a solution to Chelsea’s Cucurella problem might just reignite the player’s career, providing a twist in this ongoing transfer saga.