Chelsea Hold Firm at £40m Amidst Striker Interest

The Lukaku Saga: Chelsea’s £40m Striker Struggles

Financial Difficulties Stall Inter Milan’s Lukaku Pursuit

A year following his loan spell at Inter Milan, Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea’s Belgian striker, has sparked interest from Juventus and Al-Hilal. However, Inter Milan’s advances have been stalled by financial constraints as their first offer fell short of Chelsea’s £40m price tag for Lukaku, according to The Guardian.

Lukaku’s Disappointing Tenure at Stamford Bridge

Having returned from a loan spell with Inter Milan, Lukaku’s time at Chelsea has been riddled with disappointments. A hefty £97.5m price tag hung around his neck two years ago when he transferred from Inter Milan, but the former Manchester United forward has struggled to find his footing at Stamford Bridge. Given this lacklustre performance, Lukaku is not expected to be in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans for the forthcoming season, despite the squad’s desperate need for consistent goal scorers.

“Lukaku would like to return to Italy,” sources report, amidst injury woes that hampered his loan stint at Inter Milan. At 30, Lukaku’s desire for an Italian comeback may prove challenging for Chelsea to fetch a substantial fee. Interest from Saudi Arabia has also been mooted, despite Lukaku’s initial reluctance.

Chelsea’s Major Clearout Continues

This latest development comes as Chelsea continues a major clearout. An agreement is already in place to transfer American winger, Christian Pulisic, to Milan for a tidy sum of €22m (£18.8m). Pulisic’s departure comes four years after his £58m signing.

Meanwhile, as Chelsea juggles player transfers, the search for a new shirt sponsor continues. Their new kit is set to be launched on Monday, bearing a noticeable blank space at the front. The club recently pulled out of a deal with Stake, a gambling company, following supporters’ backlash.