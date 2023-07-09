Manchester United’s Young Talent on Twente’s Radar

Twente Eyes Manchester United’s Young Talent: Facundo Pellistri

Manchester United may soon bid adieu to its promising star, Facundo Pellistri, as FC Twente set their sights on the 21-year-old wing attacker. This interest in the Uruguayan talent is currently a hot topic being reported by Votebal.

An Uncertain Future for Pellistri

The feasibility of the move remains shrouded in mystery. Pellistri’s stock is rising with many other clubs also showing interest. Manchester United’s game plan for him is yet to be revealed, adding further suspense to this saga. FC Twente’s technical director, Jan Streuer, is keeping his cards close to his chest: “We know him, but we also know other interesting players.”

Pellistri: A Brief History

Pellistri, whose commitment to Manchester United runs till summer 2025, landed in England back in 2020. His journey has included loan stints to Spanish Alavés and a taste of Premier League action, with four matches to his name last season. His resume boasts of three Europa League games and two in the League Cup.

An Eredivisie Summer Transfer?

A temporary move to Enschede could see Pellistri becoming the second player from the ‘Red Devils’ camp to migrate to the Eredivisie this summer. FC Utrecht have already secured the permanent services of Zidane Iqbal from Manchester United. If Twente’s endeavour is successful, Pellistri could join the league of these transfers, adding another intriguing chapter to his emerging career.