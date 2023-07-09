Manchester City’s Bid to Retain Walker Amidst Bayern Interest

Manchester City’s Defensive Stalwart in the Crosshairs of Decision

Munich Bound or Manchester’s Mainstay?

The drums of transfer season are beating hard, and amidst the rhythmic chaos, Manchester City’s dependable right-back, Kyle Walker, finds himself at a fork in the road. In the remaining year of his current contract, the seasoned England defender is being ardently pursued by Bundesliga titans Bayern Munich, eager to revamp their defensive setup.

“Being left out of the starting lineup for the Champions League final is understood to have hurt Walker,” notes a reliable source, throwing a cloud of uncertainty over his Manchester tenure. Meanwhile, Benjamin Pavard’s possible departure from the Allianz Arena amplifies the urgency in Bayern’s pursuit.

City’s Counter Move

The English champions are far from passive in this high-stakes game of chess. A new contract offer has been laid on the table, in a bid to anchor the 33-year-old stalwart to the Etihad. The City camp hopes to see Walker commit sooner rather than later, sources confirmed to 90MIN. The management’s eagerness reflects their trust and commitment to the veteran, clear indicators that Walker’s defensive prowess is still very much in demand.

However, a gentleman’s agreement exists; should Walker yearn for newer pastures, City would not bar his exit.

Bayern’s Right-Back Roulette

Walker’s solid performances have undoubtedly drawn the Bundesliga champion’s attention, crowning him their top priority for the right-back vacancy. Yet, Joao Cancelo, Walker’s fellow City teammate and recent Bayern loanee, isn’t completely out of the frame. The Munich outfit has not dismissed a fresh offer for the versatile Portuguese player.

Potential Middle Eastern Detour

While Europe’s top leagues are riveted by Walker’s looming decision, an unexpected suitor emerges from Saudi Arabia. However, the former Tottenham defender believes this move could potentially jeopardise his England starting spot in Euro 2024.