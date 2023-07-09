Timber and Rice Announcements – Arsenal Eye Double Joy

A Glimpse of Jurrien Timber Post Arsenal Examination Reveals Declan Rice’s Arrival ‘Looming Large’

On a recent note, Football London informs us of the sighting of Jurrien Timber in a non-participatory role at an Ajax friendly match. This follows on the heels of his reportedly concluded medical examination, a precursor to his proposed transfer to Arsenal from the Eredivisie league.

Timber’s Exit From Ajax: Inevitable or Uncertain?

The Dutch international, who’s currently under contract with Ajax for the next two years, faces an uncertain future after the team’s disappointing lack of Champions League football next season. Manchester United had shown interest in the 22-year-old. However, the current evidence suggests that a move to the Emirates Stadium is more plausible.

Timber was reported to have disclosed to the media a few weeks back, “I can’t definitively say that I will stay with Ajax. There are no ongoing discussions with Ajax. My agent had a constructive conversation a couple of times, but at this point, we’re not discussing anything specific.”

The Plot Twist: Timber’s £40m Move to Arsenal

However, these circumstances seem to have evolved rapidly, with news sources indicating that an agreement worth approximately £40 million has been finalised with Ajax. The reports further claim that Timber had successfully completed his medical at London Colney, setting the stage for his anticipated transfer.

Following the medical, Timber’s return to the Netherlands saw him observing his current team, Ajax, settle for a 2-2 draw in a friendly match against Den Bosch. It appears that Timber could potentially be Arsenal’s second or third signing of the summer, following the confirmation of Kai Havertz.

Declan Rice: Arsenal’s Club-record Transfer?

Adding to the transfer speculation, the name of Declan Rice has emerged, associated with a potential record-breaking £105 million switch from West Ham. With his medical examination slated to be concluded in the near future, there’s potential for two significant deals to be completed by Arsenal, setting the stage for an exhilarating season. The question remains – will Rice’s announcement precede or follow Timber’s deal?