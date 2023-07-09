Old Trafford Anticipates Arrival of Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund: Old Trafford Beckons

A Danish Dynamo for Manchester United

Rasmus Hojlund could soon be gracing the hallowed turf of Old Trafford. The fiery striker from Atalanta has apparently settled personal terms with Manchester United, revealed by Football Transfers. Amid the brewing negotiation storm, the promising Danish forward seems primed for a stint in England’s top flight.

Negotiations and Noteworthy Names

Whilst personal agreements fall into place, the negotiations with Atalanta remain a hurdle. In the event of prolonged talks, Hojlund could potentially table a transfer request to expedite the process.

Recent weeks have seen Hojlund jump ship to Amsterdam’s SEG, an agency boasting clientele that includes none other than United’s own tactician, Erik ten Hag. Eminent figures from the firm like CEO Kees Vos and agent Kees Ploegsma, known for orchestrating Memphis Depay’s move to United in 2015, are at the helm of this potential blockbuster move.

Premier League Dream and Price Tags

The move to SEG seems to have been spurred by Hojlund’s ambition of carving out a Premier League career. The agency’s ties with Ten Hag offer United an edge in acquiring the Danish talent.

Atalanta, however, has placed a hefty £60million price tag on Hojlund. Furthermore, the Italian outfit is reportedly hoping for a 2024 sale, forecasting a potential spike in the striker’s value. Consequently, the valuation from both camps remains disjointed.

More Additions for the Red Devils

United has other irons in the fire. The imminent signing of Andre Onana from Inter is also on the cards, with Hojlund potentially being the third summer addition. This follows successful negotiations with Onana’s representatives.

The Promise of Hojlund

The 20-year-old Danish dynamo lit up the scoreboards last season, netting 10 goals in 34 appearances across all tournaments. With his current contract in Bergamo set to expire in 2027, Hojlund could very well be embarking on a Premier League adventure sooner than expected.