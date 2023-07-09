Nottingham Forest Midfielder on Blades Radar

Securing A Summer Signing

In the buzz of summer, Sheffield United’s Paul Heckingbottom is braced for strategic augmentations, with Lewis O’Brien pinpointed as a notable prospect for the upcoming Premier League season. Having bid adieu to Huddersfield Town, O’Brien is set to rejoin Nottingham Forest following an eventful loan stint with DC United. However, the American MLS franchise’s bid to prolong this agreement has regrettably fallen flat as per Sheffield Star.

A Concrete Approach on the Cards

Such circumstances seem to be clearing the path for Heckingbottom to launch a firm bid for O’Brien’s coveted skills, a player he had eyed even before the temporary transfer embargo imposed on United earlier this year.

Yet, it’s not all smooth sailing. Senior insiders privy to Forest’s recruitment tactics hint at manager Steve Cooper’s hesitancy to let go of O’Brien, especially to a direct competitor. Cooper’s admiration for the 24-year-old is palpable, despite Forest’s inability to provide him with consistent first-team football.

The Pursuit Continues

“Lewis is determined to feature regularly next term,” an inside source reveals, adding fuel to Sheffield United’s pursuit. This desire could push O’Brien to take matters into his own hands by appealing to Forest to negotiate with potential suitors. Heckingbottom’s longstanding admiration, coupled with United’s recent Championship promotion, might just tip the scales in their favour.

And so, the chase for O’Brien’s signature continues, providing another thrilling chapter to this summer’s transfer narrative. An unfolding drama, reported exclusively by Sheffield Star, brings forth the intricate tapestry of football’s behind-the-scenes manoeuvres.