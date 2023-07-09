Hammers Lead Race for £25m Premier League Young Star

West Ham Targets Bristol City’s Gem, Alex Scott

West Ham United Sets Sights on Alex Scott

In a noteworthy shift in the summer transfer news, West Ham United appear to be primed to secure Bristol City’s sensation, Alex Scott, this summer. The East London team has its eyes firmly fixed on the prodigious talent who’s quickly amassed an estimated worth of £25 million as per Football Insider.

The young star, dubbed the ‘Guernsey Grealish’, has found his name on the wish lists of several Premier League clubs, with the Hammers reportedly expressing solid interest. The current buzz indicates a favourable position for West Ham to seal the deal, given mutual agreement from all parties.

Alex Scott: Rising Star

Scott has been a standout performer since stepping up from the Bristol City Under-18s side in 2021, having now earned a contract with the club until 2025. His impressive 2022-23 campaign saw 49 appearances across all competitions, of which he was a starting player 44 times. Scott contributed two goals and five assists, gaining him recognition as the EFL Young Player of the Season.

The 19-year-old player’s impressive feats extend beyond the league as he shone on the international stage as well, having been a crucial part of the England Under-19s team who triumphed in the 2022 European Championships.

Praise from All Quarters

Scott’s remarkable talent hasn’t gone unnoticed by those in the highest echelons of football. As reported by Football Insider, Bristol City’s manager Nigel Pearson, speaking to Sky Sports (21 June), lauded the youngster, believing he is “destined for the very top”. Pearson highlighted Scott’s composure and unique abilities that set him apart.

Adding to the chorus of praise, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola labelled Scott as an “unbelievable player” following their FA Cup win over Bristol City.

Despite not yet earning a senior cap, Scott has already represented England in 16 fixtures across various age groups, further solidifying his standing as one of the most promising players to watch in the English football scene.