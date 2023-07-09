Report: Ten Hag to make Captaincy Decision – Midfielder to get the nod?

Harry Maguire: Manchester United’s Changing Guard

In the demanding world of football, change is the only constant. And no one knows it better than Manchester United’s Harry Maguire. According to The Express, a significant alteration is in the offing within the heart of the Red Devils’ dressing room. United’s boss, Erik ten Hag, has his eyes set on a reshuffle that may unsettle the English international.

The Captaincy Conundrum at Old Trafford

Not too long ago, Harry Maguire’s name echoed within the walls of Old Trafford with respect and admiration. The Sheffield-born centre-back, who switched to Manchester United from Leicester City for a world-record £80 million in 2019, was swiftly handed the captain’s armband by then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Yet, the winds of change are blowing. A drop in squad status and recurring calls to reassess his role have put Maguire’s captaincy under scrutiny. Ten Hag, it seems, is ready to take the decisive step. The Dutch coach is reportedly set to strip Maguire of the captaincy ‘over the next week’, a call that’s bound to resonate deeply within the Red Devils’ dressing room.

From World-Record Signing to Potential Departure

Maguire’s journey at Old Trafford has been far from smooth. After being largely a bit-part player in Ten Hag’s squad last season, the 30-year-old made only 16 appearances in the Premier League, with just half of those from the starting lineup. Such a slide in his role has led to increasing speculation that his time at United may be drawing to a close.

The England international still has a year left on his contract. However, United might be exploring the option to cash in on him to raise funds for future transfers. With the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, and Luke Shaw already in Ten Hag’s roster, United seem to have enough cover in the heart of defence.

Possible Destinations for Maguire

Though Maguire’s fortunes at United may be dwindling, the centre-back’s skills and experience keep him in demand. West Ham showed interest in acquiring Maguire on loan, an offer United turned down in January. With the summer transfer window beckoning, the likes of Newcastle and Tottenham have emerged as potential destinations for the out-of-favour defender, valued at around £30 million by his club.

Bruno Fernandes: The Incoming Captain?

As the Red Devils prepare for a possible future without Maguire, they are also eyeing his potential replacement for the captain’s armband. Erik ten Hag is reportedly ready to entrust the leadership role to Bruno Fernandes, the midfield maestro who has previously stepped up whenever Maguire has been benched.

This change within the dressing room echoes the evolving dynamics of Manchester United under Ten Hag. While the final verdict on Maguire’s future is yet to be pronounced, the wheels of change are undoubtedly in motion at Old Trafford.