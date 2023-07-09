United Miss Out as Bayern Activate Clause for ‘World Class’ Defender

Kim Min-jae: The Rising Star to join Bayern Munich

In a world where the centre of the footballing universe often shifts with every transfer window, a new star is rising in Bayern Munich’s skies. Kim Min-jae, the South Korean defensive powerhouse, finds himself in the limelight, with the Bavarian giants having triggered his release clause in a decisive move.

Kim Min-jae: A Rising Talent

With football roots that stretch from Beijing Guoan in China to Fenerbahce in Turkey, Kim’s career path has been as diverse as it is illustrious. An €18m transfer from Fenerbahce to Napoli last summer brought him to Italy, where he rapidly evolved into one of Europe’s elite centre-backs.

As reported by 90min, the €50m release clause in Kim’s Napoli contract became a hot topic of discussion from 1 July. Napoli, despite their attempts to retain the rising star with a substantial pay rise and a potential clause removal, were unsuccessful. Kim Min-jae’s star shone too bright, and his fate was sealed – the clause had to be met in full.

Manchester United: The Lost Opportunity

Manchester United, ever in pursuit of bolstering their backline, held talks with Kim over a possible transfer just last month. A strong case was built around Old Trafford being the ideal next step for the 26-year-old centre-back, especially with the Red Devils considering offloading Harry Maguire. Kim’s camp seemed to tilt towards United, with Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain also vying for attention.

Bayern Munich: The Winning Stroke

However, the tide turned in Bayern Munich’s favour, with the German giants not just entering the race but storming ahead with decisive speed. Bayern Munich saw in Kim an opportunity they couldn’t afford to miss, paying the full release clause to secure his services.

Close sources to Napoli have confirmed that the complete payment of Kim’s release clause has been received. Kim is now expected to complete the final part of his medical with Bayern Munich, solidifying his move to Germany.

This marks another instance of Korean talent being nurtured at Bayern Munich, with Kim set to join the likes of Jeong Woo-yeong and Lee Hyun-ju.