Levi Colwill: The Next Big Thing in English Football

Levi Colwill: Chelsea’s Young Gem Sparkling Brighter Than Ever

In the world of football, where diamonds are aplenty, Chelsea has unearthed a true gem in the form of Levi Colwill, an exciting young defender whose worth continues to soar.

The Rise of Colwill: Chelsea’s Left-Footed Prodigy

Levi Colwill, known for his command of the left-footed game, is one of the most promising defenders on the international stage. The 20-year-old’s attributes of range, athleticism and line-breaking ability hold high value in the landscape of contemporary football. His unique talents are seen as the perfect fit for Chelsea’s three-man defence, especially in the left centre-back role, which has been traditionally occupied by right-footed players at Stamford Bridge.

Prior to the signing of Benoit Badiashile in January, this pivotal position was held by Antonio Rudiger and later by Kalidou Koulibaly. Badiashile has since become a crowd favourite due to his exceptional early performances.

Colwill’s Perfect Timing: A New Era at Stamford Bridge

As Chelsea undergoes significant changes across the pitch, and with the exits of Koulibaly and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta, an opportunity has arisen for Colwill in a youthful-looking side. Mauricio Pochettino now has the chance to observe the rising star during the pre-season after Colwill honed his skills on loan at Brighton.

Badiashile’s injury, although in recovery, and Colwill’s success in the Under-21 European Championships have paved the way for the young talent to solidify his place in the team. Interest from other Premier League clubs is expected, given that Colwill is yet to sign a new long-term deal and make a senior appearance for Chelsea. But as reported by Football London, that is all set to change.

Colwill’s Ascent: From Georgia to Cobham

Upon his return from the Under-21 European Championships, where he didn’t concede a single goal in six games, Colwill will have the opportunity to engage with Pochettino ahead of the pre-season. Indications suggest that Chelsea will provide the defender with substantial playtime during their American tour, aiming not just to ward off potential suitors but also to develop the player’s skills further.

Liverpool On Red Alert

Liverpool are known to be interested in Colwill and, should the situation change, they are poised to make a move. Liverpool would view Colwill as the perfect player to fit into the new system they introduced at the end of the season where they went on an undefeated run. Playing on the left of van Dijk and Konate, the Reds view Colwill as the perfect player to come straight into the team. Liverpool will be expecting to pay a hefty fee for the youngster if he were ever to be available. However, they are not the only club tracking the young defender’s progress.

Colwill’s Contract: Chelsea’s Stance

Despite rejecting offers from Brighton worth £30m and £40m in the opening month of the window, Chelsea remains firm in its stance on Colwill, labelling him as unsellable. His current contract provides stability until the start of the new season, with an additional year’s extension possible if he plays enough games.

Given his Premier League experience, homegrown status, and exceptional talent, Colwill’s value to Chelsea is undeniable. The club’s intent to integrate him into the first team set-up quickly and secure his long-term future at Stamford Bridge is clear. They are poised to replicate Arsenal’s success with William Saliba, allowing their young talent to flourish, and watching his value increase exponentially.