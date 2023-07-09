West Ham, Palace and Brentfrod in Race for Prolific Striker – Report

West Ham Targets Habib Diallo: A Power Play in the Transfer Market

The transfer market is buzzing with excitement as West Ham set their sights on Habib Diallo, reinforcing their forward line with a potentially pivotal addition.

Diallo: The Striking Talent Courted by the Irons

Diallo, the standout performer from Strasbourg, has been a beacon of interest for the Hammers. West Ham’s gaffer, David Moyes, has a firm desire to bolster his attack this summer, and Diallo fits the bill perfectly. The 27-year-old striker has demonstrated his prowess in the Ligue 1, becoming a prominent target for clubs across the Premier League.

However, West Ham aren’t the only ones vying for Diallo’s signature. Brentford and Crystal Palace are also in the fray, showcasing the allure of Diallo in England’s top flight.

The Race is On: Brentford and Crystal Palace Eye Diallo

Brentford, in particular, are on the hunt for a new forward to replace Ivan Toney. As reported by Football Insider, Toney is set to miss the start of next season due to an eight-month ban, leaving the Bees with a gap in their attack that Diallo could well fill.

Crystal Palace are also tracking Diallo, as they aim to recruit a centre-forward in the summer transfer window. It’s evident that Diallo’s impressive record has made him a sought-after commodity in the English football scene.

Diallo’s Legacy: From Metz to Strasbourg and Beyond

The Senegalese striker has left a marked impression in the Ligue 1, courtesy of his goal-scoring prowess. Since his move from Metz to Strasbourg in 2020, Diallo has managed to notch up 20 goals in 38 appearances, thereby helping his club secure a 15th-place finish, a comfortable 14 points clear of the relegation zone.

His contract with Strasbourg runs until 2025, illustrating the faith the French side has in Diallo’s ability. However, the allure of Premier League football may prove too strong to resist for the prolific frontman.

West Ham’s Plan: Diallo and a Potential Record Windfall

The Hammers are gearing up for a significant financial influx this summer. With Declan Rice’s potential departure expected to generate a British record £105 million windfall, the Irons are ready to reinvest heavily in their squad.

Diallo’s addition, under such circumstances, could provide the attacking impetus that West Ham seeks. More so, it might just be the perfect utilisation of the resources from the sale of their midfield maestro, Rice.