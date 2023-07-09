Romano: Magpies and Man Utd To Battle for Defensive Ace?

The Transfer Tussle: Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Axel Disasi

In football, the off-season is as eventful as the games themselves, with the transfer window keeping fans on their toes. This time, the excitement surrounds French defender Axel Disasi, with both Newcastle United and Manchester United showing interest.

Newcastle United’s Interest in Disasi

Newcastle United, a club known for its rich history and passionate fanbase, are looking to strengthen their defensive lines. According to transfer market maestro, Fabrizio Romano, the club has thrown its hat into the ring for the services of Monaco’s star centre-back, Axel Disasi.

Romano reports that the Magpies are “exploring” the opportunity to bring Disasi to St James’ Park, having approached him “this week” about a potential move. The club’s interest is tangible, and they are anticipated to make contact with the Ligue 1 side to discuss terms.

Newcastle and Manchester United are both exploring Disasi deal, no bids yet 🇫🇷 Newcastle approached player side this week, expected to make contact with Monaco. Ten Hag approved Disasi — talks for weeks on player side but still waiting for approach with Monaco. More to follow. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2023

Manchester United’s Eye on Disasi

While Newcastle United are taking strides in their pursuit, they aren’t alone in recognising Disasi’s potential. Manchester United, an institution in English football, have also shown a keen interest in the French international.

Erik ten Hag, the seasoned strategist leading the Red Devils, seems to approve of Disasi’s potential inclusion. However, despite this approval, Manchester United have not yet made a formal approach, providing Newcastle United with a potential edge.

The €40m Rated French Prodigy

At 25 years of age, Disasi has already made his mark as one of Ligue 1’s top centre-backs. As the captain of Monaco, he has showcased leadership skills that complement his defensive prowess. The French international’s reputation is well-earned, with four caps for his country and a call-up to their World Cup squad last year, even starting in their group stage clash with Tunisia.

Eddie Howe, Newcastle United’s manager, is on the hunt for a right-sided centre-back, someone mobile who can compete with the likes of Fabian Schar and partner with future prospect Sven Botman. A move for Disasi, rated at €40m, would fit the bill perfectly and add solidity to the Toon’s defence.

The saga of Disasi’s potential move is a thrilling subplot to the upcoming season, with the outcome set to shape the defensive strategy of one of these Premier League clubs.