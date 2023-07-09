Chelsea’s Transfer Plan: Vlahovic in Sight, Lukaku in Play

Chelsea’s Eyes on Dusan Vlahovic Amid Juventus’ Financial Calculus

Juventus Wields Lukaku’s Attraction to Offer Chelsea’s Coveted Striker

Chelsea’s ambitions to boost their striking force with Juventus’ 23-year-old goal scorer Dusan Vlahovic have recently been given a tremendous lift. Though numerous top-flight clubs are in the race, Stamford Bridge seems a likely destination for the young Serbian.

Chelsea’s Persistent Striker Search

Post Didier Drogba era, Chelsea’s quest for a striker of equal stature has been somewhat of a saga. A few names such as Diego Costa and Olivier Giroud indeed showed promise but didn’t quite fill the legendary Ivorian’s shoes. Despite efforts, the West London club’s experiments with Alvaro Morata, Timo Werner, and Kai Havertz haven’t achieved the desired level of success.

And yet, the search continues with Vlahovic now at the centre of attention. Even with the recent signing of Nicolas Jackson, Mauricio Pochettino appears to be eyeing the Serbian. Despite his mixed luck in front of the net, netting ten times in 27 appearances in Serie A last season, his allure has remained undimmed.

Negotiating Tactics in Play

Recent whispers from Corriere della Sera suggest Juventus had initially swatted away Chelsea’s initial overture of around €60million (£51.5m) for Vlahovic. Juventus, reportedly, has set their price tag at a hefty £77million – £11m above what they shelled out for him last year.

Caught in a valuation discord, the towering figure of Romelu Lukaku comes into the picture as a possible balancing factor. The Italian behemoth Juventus are said to be open to a dramatic reduction in Vlahovic’s price to €25million (£21million) if Chelsea puts Lukaku, the £97million Belgian star, on the negotiation table.

Lukaku – A Key to Unlock the Stalemate?

Lukaku, who returned to Chelsea in 2021 with a staggering price tag, is purportedly not against a move to Turin. This news adds an intriguing twist to the unfolding drama, with Massimiliano Allegri’s team hoping to capitalise on this in the impending negotiations.

Quoting Italian football agent Massimo Brambati from his TMW Radio interview earlier this year, “In my opinion, Juve will take these offers seriously. All of them have an important profile because they’re Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Atletico Madrid.”

Market Competition

However, Chelsea isn’t the only big name vying for Vlahovic’s services. Brambati added, “I don’t know if the capital gain will be made [on Juventus’ initial £66.6million investment], but after a year and a half of Vlahovic, they’ve already amortised a year’s gross salary and a good part of the amount invested too.”

Chelsea, therefore, are set to face stiff competition from the likes of Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid. This intriguing summer transfer saga continues to unfold, with Lukaku and Vlahovic as potential chess pieces in a high-stakes game between Chelsea and Juventus.