Lukaku’s Sacrifice: £1m Wage Cut for Inter Milan Switch

Lukaku Set for Dramatic Chelsea Exit: Return to Inter Milan on the Horizon?

An Unrelenting Inter Milan Pursuit

Romelu Lukaku, the seasoned Chelsea frontman, finds himself amidst a mounting bid from Italian giants, Inter Milan. The 30-year-old Belgian striker is reportedly prepared to forfeit a substantial £1million annually from his wages to pave the way for a successful return to the Serie A club reveal The Telegraph.

Chelsea, on the other hand, continues to juggle interest from Juventus and Saudi Arabian team Al Hilal, in hopes of sparking a three-way auction for Lukaku. Despite this, a former bid from Inter was thwarted by Chelsea’s whopping £40 million asking price.

Lukaku’s Loyalty to Inter Milan

Lukaku, keen on an Italian comeback, has assured Inter that a move to Juventus isn’t part of his game plan. Not only this, but the Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal’s offer also goes unheeded by the talented striker, who is single-mindedly aiming for his return to Inter Milan.

His generous offer of reducing his net weekly wage from an impressive £140,000 to a slightly more modest £120,000 further cements Lukaku’s dedication towards his Italian sojourn.

Inter Milan’s Plan of Action

Inter Milan, for their part, is structuring an appealing bid of approximately £35 million, bonuses included. Their hope? This will be the final push that Chelsea needs to call curtains on Lukaku’s somewhat lacklustre second stint at Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea Conundrum

Chelsea’s newly appointed head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, stated his expectations for Lukaku to report for pre-season training come Wednesday or Thursday, unless a departure deal has been sealed. However, the chances of Lukaku returning seem slim, leaving Chelsea with the challenge of resolving a potentially awkward situation.

The Chelsea dressing room will see Christian Pulisic’s absence, with his sale to AC Milan confirmed. Yet, the futures of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Hakim Ziyech are still shrouded in uncertainty. While Ziyech might still move to Al Nassr, Aubameyang has been catching the eye of Al Ettifaq, managed by Steven Gerrard.

The transfer saga surrounding Lukaku, Chelsea, and Inter Milan is set to unveil exciting developments in the coming days. The stage is set, and football fans across the globe eagerly anticipate the unfolding of this riveting tale.