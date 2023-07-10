Villa to Shatter Transfer Record for Bundesliga Star

Aston Villa’s Ambition: The Quest for Moussa Diaby

The Chase is On

Aston Villa, one of England’s historical football powers, has set its sights on the dazzling French winger Moussa Diaby, with Bayer Leverkusen’s maestro expected to depart his club this summer. As reported by the Daily Mail, Villa have been keeping tabs on Diaby’s situation, a talent well-versed in finding the net and serving his teammates.

Breaking the Bank

The pursuit of Diaby signals an ambitious statement by Villa, poised to shatter their transfer record if their interest hardens into a deal. Leverkusen’s valuation of the winger is north of £50m, dwarfing the Villains’ current record – the £38m acquisition of Emi Buendia.

A Coveted Prize

Moussa Diaby, a French international with an enviable record at Leverkusen, has amassed 49 goals and provided 48 assists in 172 outings since arriving from Paris Saint Germain in 2019. His credentials have lured attention from heavyweights like Arsenal, Newcastle, and Manchester United, making Villa’s pursuit all the more captivating.

Seventh Heaven to European Aspirations

Last season’s seventh-place finish granted Villa a ticket to the Europa League, a stage they aim to grace with enhanced firepower. As suggested by L’Equipe last month, Arsenal were thought to be leading the race for Diaby’s services, but it appears Villa have emerged as strong contenders in this exciting transfer saga. The Villa management’s determination to bring in a wide player of Diaby’s calibre underlines their ambition to make waves in the upcoming campaign.