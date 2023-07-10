Mourinho Eyes Fresh Talent from Manchester United

Roma Eyes Manchester United’s Central Midfielder

Renowned Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho is allegedly eyeing the acquisition of a fresh central midfielder to bolster AS Roma’s squad, with Scott McTominay of Manchester United and Scotland sitting high on his list.

Beefing Up Roma’s Midfield

This summer, Roma has already welcomed Houssem Aouar aboard as a free signing. Yet, the determination for further strengthening is clear, with an additional specialist for the centre of the field seeming likely.

Roma’s previous Serie A season concluded with a respectable sixth position. However, a bitter defeat at the hands of Sevilla in the Europa League final will surely act as a reminder of their aim to step up their game for the approaching campaign, with the club once again set to partake in the Europe’s second-tier club competition.

Manchester United’s McTominay in the Crosshairs

In light of this, Mourinho is allegedly contemplating three new central midfielders, reports Rudy Galetti. Roma is understood to be in the midst of ongoing negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain regarding Portuguese star Renato Sanches. Also in consideration are Rodrigo de Paul and Manchester United’s McTominay.

McTominay’s position at Old Trafford has attracted Brighton’s attention too, adding another interesting twist to his potential availability this summer. As reported by Football Transfers, there’s a buzz suggesting a possible move for McTominay in the summer. Yet, according to Dean Jones of Give Me Sport, Erik ten Hag, Manchester United’s coach, would rather see Brazil international Fred depart than the Scottish player.

“There seems like there might have been a little bit of a U-turn on McTominay and he might have a lifeline at Man United now. And Fred is the one that they’re more open to, but I don’t think they really need to lose both of those players,” Jones said.

McTominay’s High Praise

After a 2-0 victory over Everton in April, Ten hag was quick to dismiss speculation about McTominay’s possible exit, lauding his performance. “Great player, great personality. So happy I have him in my squad – he gives all his energy, never gives up, so it’s great,” Ten Hag said. This endorsement should stave off rumours, at least for the time being, around McTominay’s future with the Red Devils.