Timber Set for Arsenal Move – Bother Confirms it Online

The atmosphere of anticipation thickens as Ajax’s stalwart defender, Jurrien Timber, appears to be bound for the English capital, this according to Metro. One can only assume that a farewell gathering, hosted by his family, signifies the impending commencement of a new chapter in north London for the 22-year-old.

Timber’s Farewell and the £40 Million Move

Timber, the Dutch international, stands on the precipice of a staggering £40 million transfer to Arsenal. The significant sum consists of a substantial £36 million upfront payment and an additional £4 million in potential add-ons. The defender has reportedly passed his medical examinations, a crucial step in completing the transition.

Despite these developments, some scepticism emerged when Timber was sighted back in the Netherlands this past weekend, at an Ajax pre-season friendly match against Den Bosch. Fans started whispering, conjecturing possible complications with the medical.

The Instagram Revelation

However, as it often happens, the fears turned out to be unfounded. The Dutchman had merely returned home to bid a proper goodbye to his loved ones in Amsterdam. Confirmation came in the form of an Instagram story, where his brother Shamier shared a photo of a banner celebrating Timber’s farewell and his new journey. The message read, ‘Jurrien’s goodbye party! See you in the streets of London.’

Meeting the Arsenal Squad

Timber is expected to be officially introduced as an Arsenal player at the beginning of the week. It’s uncertain when Timber will unite with the squad since they have already embarked on a short pre-season camp in Germany. The Gunners’ stay will be brief, featuring a friendly match against Nurnberg, before returning to the UK for a trip to the USA with their complete international contingent.

Timber, along with West Ham’s Declan Rice, another imminent Arsenal signing, could be put through their drills with a smaller group of international players, such as Bukayo Saka, at London Colney.

Timber’s Role in Arteta’s Plans

Mikel Arteta, the Gunners’ tactician, has grand designs for the Dutch centre-half. He’s keen to morph Timber into an inverted right-back to battle with Ben White for a starting position. The Ajax star is a proficient passer and possesses a commendable calmness with the ball. Despite some minor concerns over his aerial prowess and height, his skill set bodes well for Arsenal.

Timber, a part of the Netherlands’ UEFA Nations League squad a mere three weeks ago, returned to Ajax’s training ground to maintain peak fitness levels. This is indicative of his determination to begin his Arsenal stint on a high note, proving his worth, and securing his spot in his new squad.