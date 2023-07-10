West Ham Close to Landmark Deal with Betis Centre-Back

West Ham Pivots to Luiz Felipe in £17.1M Betis Bargain

The Hammers’ stronghold, West Ham, are on the brink of a masterstroke deal for Real Betis’ centre-back, Luiz Felipe. The potential £17.1million tag is according to the Spanish news platform, Al Final De La Palmera.

A Transcendent Trade for Betis

The East Londoners seem to be spearheading an endgame negotiation for Betis defender Felipe. A successful deal could yield a substantial profit for the Spanish team, having acquired the player free just last year. The swift development in talks seems to point towards an imminent conclusion.

The significance of this sale for Betis cannot be overstated; it would represent the most substantial outgoing since the departure of Giovanni Lo Celso in 2019.

Hammers’ Quick-Fire Felipe Pursuit

West Ham’s interest in Felipe began circling the rumour mill nearly two weeks ago. The prompt pace of negotiations since then reaffirms the Hammers’ intentions of closing this deal efficiently.

This transfer offers a balanced win for both parties involved; West Ham secures a proven talent, while Betis lands a cool £17.1million profit. The speedy advancement of the deal thus seems hardly surprising.

Strengthening the Spine Ahead of Europa Campaign

The Hammers have kept their eyes peeled for central defenders in their pursuit of reliability and depth for their impending Europa League campaign. With links also pointing towards Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah, it’s clear that the centre-back position is a priority this summer.

Last season, Felipe’s record boasts of 23 appearances in La Liga and five more in the Europa League. A minor blip for West Ham might be Felipe’s record of three red cards in the previous season.

Felipe: The Long-Term Solution?

Felipe, at just 26, brings a wealth of experience to the table. Regularly playing top-flight football since the 2017/18 season, his age offers West Ham a golden opportunity to integrate him into their defensive line for at least the next half-decade. This is an important consideration, especially as the Hammers plan for life at the peak of their game.