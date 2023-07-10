Fulham and Crystal Palace Plot Move for Barça Right-Back

Barça Starlet Dest Eyeing Premier League Switch: Fulham & Crystal Palace Loom Large

The Fulham and Crystal Palace Chase

Premier League outfits Fulham and Crystal Palace find themselves in the mix, eyeing a fresh injection of talent in the form of Barça’s forgotten star Sergiño Dest. The North American right-back’s absence from Xavi’s tactical blueprint is driving a potential exit from Catalunya, as per reports emerging from the distinguished Spanish outlet, Mundo Deportivo.

Dest’s Falling Stardom

October 2020 saw Barça proudly unveil Dest, following a hefty €21 million plus €5 million add-ons acquisition. The five-year deal, ending June 2025, also brought along a €400 million termination clause. However, UK sources now speculate a £17 million move to England’s top-flight football, with Crystal Palace also reportedly in the running for Dest’s signature.

A Journey Marred by Setbacks

A recent loan spell at Milan ended in disappointment for the right-back, as he found himself sidelined since January. The Italians held a €20 million purchase option for Dest, which they have chosen not to pursue. With the Bundesliga side Union Berlin also out of the picture, a UK future seems increasingly likely for Dest.

Interest from Old Trafford

Manchester United, too, have shown a past interest in the Barça man. Last summer saw reports of potential negotiations with the Catalan giants as per journalist Dane Jones. However, Dest’s limited playtime could complicate any potential moves. Despite this, the Red Devils are reportedly keeping a keen eye on his evolving situation.