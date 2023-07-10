Chiesa’s Premier League Dream: Chelsea or Liverpool?

Federico Chiesa’s Turmoil: A Football Transfers Exclusive

Turin Troubles: Chiesa Seeks New Horizons

Juventus, the once indomitable Italian football club, is reportedly offering their star player Federico Chiesa to the highest bidder. According to insiders at Football Transfers, the Italian star has set his sights on a Premier League destination, discontented with his circumstances in Turin.

However, the monumental fee Juventus is demanding, reportedly around €60 million, could throw a wrench in his plans, causing a stumbling block in his desire to head north.

Valuation Woes and Financial Strain

The winger’s market value has fluctuated wildly, with FootballTransfers presently placing it at €30.6m. This figure is a substantial drop from a peak of €57m before a debilitating injury took its toll. It’s no secret that Juventus have been grappling with financial woes, reporting losses of a staggering €612.9m over the past half-decade. Chiesa’s sale is one of their attempts to balance the books.

Unhappy with Allegri: Chiesa’s Tactical Desires

Only a season after becoming a permanent figure in Turin, following two seasons on loan, Chiesa seems disillusioned. The blame? He isn’t fond of coach Massimiliano Allegri’s tactics. The defensively-minded setup has left Chiesa yearning for a more attacking role, a spot further up the pitch.

The Premier League Perspective: Liverpool and Chelsea

While Liverpool showed interest in the Italian star in 2019, they have recently pulled back. Similarly, the hefty fee that Juventus is demanding for Chiesa, whose contract is set to expire in 2027, seems to deter other clubs.

However, one cannot discount the reputation Chiesa carries. He was instrumental in Italy’s triumphant Euro 2020 campaign, despite a severe knee injury impacting his form. The 25-year-old managed just four goals in 33 appearances last term, a stark contrast to his otherwise impressive career.

The fate of Federico Chiesa remains to be seen. Regardless, his journey and decision will certainly make for an engaging narrative in the world of football.