Chelsea Celebrate the Past with No Sponsor On New Kit

Chelsea’s 2023/24 Homage Kit Bares All

Nostalgic Shirt Unveiled

Chelsea are making waves in the world of football, proudly unveiling their much-anticipated 2023/24 home kit – notably devoid of a front-of-shirt sponsor.

The Stamford Bridge side had previously been in discussions with Paramount+, the streaming giant. However, the Premier League intervened, expressing concerns about potential conflicts with its existing broadcasting partners.

Introducing our 23/24 @NikeFootball home shirt! ⭐ 90's inspired and shimmering in gold, celebrating 25 years since our iconic 97/98 season where we took home the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup. #ItsA90sThing #ThePrideOfLondon — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 10, 2023

Stake Talks Stall Amid Fan Protest

Negotiations then shifted towards Stake, the online betting behemoth. Yet, the voices of Chelsea fans could not be ignored. The widespread protests resulted in Chelsea putting the brakes on that deal, leaving the club’s kit remarkably sponsor-free.

In a noteworthy move, new signings are now being introduced to fans in last season’s attire, prompting Chelsea to fast-track the launch of their new, sponsor-less home kit.

Honouring the Glorious 97/98 Campaign

The latest ensemble pays homage to the 1997/98 season – a golden era when Gianluca Vialli’s Blues raised the Cup Winners’ Cup, League Cup and Super Cup. The kit mirrors that celebrated design with a refreshing addition of white accents.

To ensure the kit resonates with modern aesthetics, subtle gold details and an iridescent crest have been incorporated, encapsulating the glitz of the King’s Road in the 1990s. Fans can mark their calendars for August 16 when the kit is officially up for grabs.

Chelsea Champions. Chelsea Legends. 🏆 Roberto Di Matteo and Dennis Wise reliving the 90's in our new strip.

#ItsA90sThing #ThePrideOfLondon pic.twitter.com/vOHAkEyGQf — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 10, 2023

A New Dawn for Sponsorship at Chelsea

Whilst the club proudly stand with a sponsorless shirt at present, the plan to introduce a new front-of-shirt and sleeve sponsor remain intact. With the contracts with Three and WhaleFin drawing a close at the end of the past season due to various reasons, the stage is set for new partnerships.

The BlueCo group, under the new stewardship of Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital consortium, is eager to fuel increased revenue through upcoming sponsorship deals.

As reported by 90MIN, Chelsea continue to be a magnet for discussions about football and fashion, with the club’s exciting new kit release providing the latest spark for conversation.