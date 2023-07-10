Newcastle United Consider Selling Allan Saint-Maximin

Gearing Up for a Potential Harvey Barnes Acquisition

In the winds of change, it seems Newcastle United may bid adieu to Allan Saint-Maximin, their esteemed French winger, in a bid to raise funds for their pursuit of Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes. The strategy revealed by The Telegraph, tells of clubs from Europe and Saudi Arabia reaching out to Saint-Maximin’s representatives since the end of the last season. The estimated £40 million that Saint-Maximin might fetch could pave the way for Barnes to don the black and white.

The Fate of Saint-Maximin

Interest in the talented 26-year-old Frenchman has solidified over the past weekend. With a possible shift in the horizon, Newcastle could utilise the proceeds of Saint-Maximin’s departure to power their recruitment endeavours in this transfer window. Eddie Howe, Newcastle’s gaffer, has frequently expressed his wish to retain Saint-Maximin but has planned to discuss privately the player’s commitment to the Tyneside project.

Despite returning for pre-season training and expressing his happiness on social media, there remain doubts over Saint-Maximin’s commitment, given his limited role last season. It is rumoured he’s been offered to multiple clubs via intermediaries, a decision that is likely to be finalised in the days ahead.

The Saudi Arabian Angle

The possibility of a bid from Saudi Arabia is intriguing, considering the country’s Public Investment Fund’s recent acquisition of a controlling stake in four of the Kingdom’s top clubs. The Saudi government is hell-bent on morphing the Saudi Pro League into the Middle East’s premier club competition, a vision they’re ready to back with substantial investments.

Their acquisition spree has already roped in several high-profile players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruben Neves, and Kalidou Koulibaly. Despite these precedents, a bid for a player from Newcastle, owned by the same Saudi fund, would indeed catch the attention of the Premier League, ensuring any transfer fee mirrors the fair market value.

Financial Fair Play Restrictions and Future Plans

As Newcastle grapple with Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions, it’s become clear that they’ll need to offload players to maintain their balance sheets. Saint-Maximin, a key figure at St James’ Park since his arrival in 2019, has been instrumental in preserving the club’s Premier League status under former manager Steve Bruce and Eddie Howe.

However, last season was a bit of a struggle, with him only starting 12 Premier League games due to a hamstring injury. If Barnes’ signing comes to fruition, Saint-Maximin’s spot would be in jeopardy, making it a logical move to let him go and fund the acquisition of the English international. This could also help address the club’s defensive needs, given that Barnes’ personal terms have already reportedly been agreed upon.

Resolving Tino Livramento Standoff and Easing FFP Concerns

Newcastle’s interest in Southampton full-back Tino Livramento has hit a snag, with the Saints holding out for over £30 million while Newcastle has only offered around £21 million. The sale of Saint-Maximin could potentially resolve this deadlock by providing a financial boost to the club and easing their FFP worries.

The club also intends to trim their wage bill by loaning out Isaac Hayden, Ryan Fraser, Karl Darlow, Javier Manquillo, and Jeff Hendrick. With a series of potential moves, it seems like an exciting summer for the Magpies, as they recalibrate for the next season.