Harry Kane: Spurs, Goal Record or Trophies at Bayern? – Opinion

Harry Kane: An Unparalleled Talent

Harry Kane is undeniably one of the best players in the world, a centre-forward who would grace and improve any team on the planet. He is the most well-rounded number 9 in terms of goalscoring and creativity that the Premier League has ever seen, but as he approaches his 30th birthday his career is at a crossroads.

Kane and His Connection with Spurs Fans

Kane is, as Spurs fans like to sing, one of their own. The academy kid who made good. More than good. He’s become an all-time great Premier League player and one of the greatest in the history of Tottenham Hotspur. He has a connection to the fans that only exists between academy graduates and fanbases.

Having already taken the all-time goalscoring records for England and Tottenham before his turning 30, Kane is known to have his eyes on Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League record. Kane has 213 Premier League goals to his name and sits second on the all-time list behind only Shearer, who amassed 260.

But despite all the records he holds and the other records he seems destined to break, Kane still has doubters. “Where are his medals?” they ask, as if trophies and medals aren’t won by teams, not individuals. Kane has done his best to try to bring success to Tottenham, but he has been let down by the club time and again.

Kane’s Struggles to Secure Titles

It’s been nine years since Kane took the league by storm, scoring 21 goals in 34 games to earn the tag of “one season wonder” and the closest he has gotten, despite 280 goals across all competitions, is three final defeats. Two in the League Cup and one in the European Cup. In each of those finals, Spurs have been a huge underdog. Kane has not been put in a situation, at Spurs, where he has been favoured to win silverware.

The Decision Ahead for Kane

He will enter the new season at 30 years of age, knowing that time is not on his side and that the major honours, the Premier League title, and the Champions League, are unlikely to come his way at Tottenham. So this is where he has a decision to make.

Tottenham have made it clear they will not sell him this summer to an English rival, so Kane must choose one of three paths. He could simply sign a new contract with Tottenham, and end the noise. Alternatively, he could see out of his contract and join the club of his choice next summer as a free agent. Neither of those choices guarantees trophies, but they will almost certainly mean that he breaks Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal record during the 2024/25 season barring injury.

The Promise of Success at Bayern

His final option involves stepping out of his comfort zone, potentially foregoing Shearer’s record, and going abroad to join a club that can guarantee him trophies. That club would be Bayern Munich.

Bayern have won the last 11 Bundesliga titles in a row, and during that run, they have also won two European Cups and five German Cups. They are as close to a sure thing as there is in football. If Kane was to move to Bayern on a four-year deal, he would almost certainly win at least three league titles.

A move to Bayern, who have reportedly already bid twice for him, is the perfect next step for Kane. He will play in, and have a chance to win, the Champions League every single year, score goals for fun and win the trophies that people have held against him. Bayern are one of the biggest and best-run clubs in the world, where his every want and desire will be catered to.

And of course, after four years at Bayern, he would only be 34. Given his game is not reliant on pace, but on intelligence and technique, there’s no reason he couldn’t return to England and then beat Shearer’s record over a three-year spell.