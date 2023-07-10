Short-Term Goals: Iraola’s Vision for AFC Bournemouth

Andoni Iraola Emphasises Short-term Goals at AFC Bournemouth

Andoni Iraola, the newly appointed boss of AFC Bournemouth, has a clear vision for his first season at the helm: it’s all about immediate, game-by-game focus. In a recent interview, the Basque coach provided insights into his short-term strategy and the club’s prospects for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

A Fresh Start at AFC Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth finds itself under new leadership following a decent 15th place finish in their first season back in the top flight. In spite of avoiding relegation, former manager Gary O’Neil was replaced by Iraola. This reshuffle and the owner, Bill Foley’s assurance of summer transfer activity, has stirred up anticipation among Cherries’ fans regarding the potential for the upcoming season.

However, Iraola remains tight-lipped about setting long-term expectations. Instead, his sight is firmly set on the Premier League campaign’s opening matches against West Ham United and Liverpool.

Iraola’s Pragmatic Approach

When quizzed if achieving 17th position would be considered a successful season for Bournemouth, Iraola asserted:

“I don’t believe too much in long-term goals. I am more focused on we play West Ham, let’s get prepared, we play at Anfield, let’s get prepared. At the end we have to be realistic.”

He further emphasised the importance of the team’s progression, stating, “I am much more concerned about how we are going to do it, how we are going to play, how we are going to improve the team.”

The former Rayo Vallecano boss is a strong advocate of the ‘game-by-game’ mentality, suggesting that a well-started season could alter the club’s goals dynamically.

The Cherries’ Biggest Challenge Yet?

When asked about the enormity of his new role, Iraola was clear: “Yes, I think so. Because of the different country, the language, the league, the coaches I will face, the teams we will play against. Probably it is.”

But far from being intimidated, Iraola seems to be invigorated by the challenge, expressing his excitement about the upcoming fixtures.

“I am sure it is going to be tough, but we have to be sure that we arrive prepared for those games,” he concluded.

This new chapter for AFC Bournemouth has been brought to light by the Bournemouth Echo, highlighting Iraola’s unique approach and the intriguing journey that awaits the Cherries in the 2023/24 Premier League season.