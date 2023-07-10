Manchester United Midfielder on Nottingham Forest Radar

The Future of Van de Beek: Nottingham Forest Move On Table?

As the summer transfer season heats up, Nottingham Forest are showing keen interest in Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek, indicating a fascinating shift in the Dutchman’s football journey.

Nottingham Forest Eyes Van de Beek

Following a less-than-stellar stint with the Red Devils, Nottingham Forest are said to be closely observing the 26-year-old’s situation. According to NottinghamshireLive, who report that Van de Beek’s representatives have been in talks with several clubs.

The Dutchman’s prospects at Manchester United have been clouded by a knee injury in January that sidelined him for the rest of the last season. In addition, he has found it challenging to secure a regular spot in the team since his 2020 transfer from Ajax.

Interest from Italy and Beyond

The story doesn’t end there, with Serie A clubs like Inter Milan, Roma and AC Milan reportedly expressing interest in the midfielder. However, Van de Beek doesn’t seem to be a top priority for any of these Italian giants. He also appears to be on the radar of Premier League clubs, Wolves and Crystal Palace.

A flurry of additional interest hails from across Europe. Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic and Sevilla, as well as Nice, are said to be keeping tabs on the player. A nostalgic return to his former club Ajax remains a possibility, while Feyenoord are also reportedly ready to open their doors for him, provided the terms are agreeable.

Manchester United’s Preference

Meanwhile, Manchester United would prefer to sell the player, looking to cash in on their investment. However, the current situation suggests a loan might be more feasible. The potential move of Van de Beek could add an exciting chapter to this transfer season, with Nottingham Forest playing a significant role in the unfolding drama.