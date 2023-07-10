Everton and Luton Town Eye Aston Villa Veteran Ashley Young

In the wake of Aston Villa stalwart Ashley Young’s contract termination this summer, speculations have soared regarding his next professional destination. The versatile 38-year-old is said to be at the centre of discussions with both Everton and recently promoted Premier League team, Luton Town.

Interest Brewing Far and Wide for Ex-England Player

A free agent now, Young’s illustrious career boasting experience at the top level has sparked wide-ranging interest. Following a commendable journey with Villa Park, the former England star isn’t short of suitors, with intrigue reaching as far as the Saudi Arabian shores.

No stranger to glory, Young has tasted the sweetness of victory in the Premier League and FA Cup with Manchester United, and more recently, the Serie A title with Inter Milan. Such credentials add an enticing allure for clubs looking to strengthen their squad.

Everton Looking for Fresh Start

Everton, having had a brush with relegation last season, is now in the hunt for some fresh talent. Thus far, the Toffees’ summer signings tally stands at zero. Young’s inclusion could be the shakeup they need. The club, under Sean Dyche’s command, jetted off to Switzerland for a five-day intensive training in the picturesque Alps. A second division squad, Stade Nyonnais, awaits them for a challenge this Friday.

Luton Town’s Premier League Preparation

On the other hand, Luton Town, primed for their maiden season in the Premier League, is also in the mix for Young. To bolster their ranks, they’ve already roped in winger Chiedozie Ogbene from Rotherham and defender Mads Andersen from Barnsley.

Luton Town’s readiness to invest in experience as they set their sights on a solid Premier League debut showcases their ambition. Landing Ashley Young would be a coup and a strong statement of intent.

The coming weeks will unfold where this football veteran would lace his boots next. Be it the Toffees’ or the Hatters’ camp, Ashley Young’s years of expertise will undoubtedly be a valuable addition.