McGregor Signs Five-Year Contract Extension with Celtic

Callum McGregor, the influential Scotland midfielder, has dedicated another five years to his boyhood club, Celtic. A familiar face in Celtic’s ranks since he was nine, McGregor’s journey as a professional player in green and white began back in July 2014.

With 420 appearances and 62 goals under his belt, he has made a vital contribution to Celtic’s impressive haul of 20 major trophies, a tally that includes the prestige of five domestic trebles.

McGregor: A Heartbeat in Hoops

Dubbed “the heartbeat” of Celtic by manager Brendan Rodgers, McGregor’s quality as a player and his influence as captain aren’t lost on the Northern Irish tactician. Rodgers’ return to Celtic Park after a four-year hiatus sees him reunited with a player he deems “inspirational” – a term Rodgers believes is too often undervalued.

“It’s only when you’re working side-by-side with Callum that you can truly appreciate his talent. His evolution as a footballer and as a person is undeniable,” said Rodgers. He praised McGregor’s development since their first time together, adding, “Now, four years later, seeing him evolve even further is incredible.”

Describing the 30-year-old as a “selfless leader” and his “coach on the field”, Rodgers expressed his privilege in working with a player of McGregor’s calibre.

A Captain’s Duty: Serving Celtic

Following in the footsteps of predecessor Scott Brown in 2021, McGregor has captained Celtic to a handful of trophies. “It’s exhilarating to prolong my stay,” McGregor expressed on the club website. “The success we’ve achieved over the past few seasons has only intensified my passion for this club.”

Expressing immense pride in his accomplishments, he acknowledged the club’s role in facilitating his success. “The club has given me an incredible platform to be successful. It’s my duty to reciprocate by giving absolutely everything for this club and strive to make it triumphant.”

McGregor further noted his optimism for Celtic’s future and his delight with Rodgers’ return. “I believe the club is in a fantastic position to progress. The manager’s return thrills me, and I’m pleased to commit my long-term future to the club. Here’s to many more years of success.”

McGregor’s renewal, with his hefty collection of 53 Scotland caps, follows recent contract extensions for teammates Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda. Celtic fans can, undoubtedly, look forward to more outstanding displays from their trusted talisman.