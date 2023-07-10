Liverpool Target Perr Schuurs for Summer Transfer

Perr Schuurs, the 23-year-old centre-back who made his name at Torino, has surfaced on the transfer radar of Liverpool this summer. Schuurs, a youngster with immense talent, is viewed as a shining prospect who has the potential to mature into a formidable defender.

Schuurs’ appeal also stems from his affordability compared to other high-profile centre-backs vying for a transfer this summer. His price-tag of £7million, paid by Torino when they prised him from Ajax just last year (2022), could make for a savvy investment for the Reds.

Liverpool’s Defensive Reinforcement

Following the successful acquisition of Dominik Szoboszlai, Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool hierarchy have shifted focus to strengthening their defence. It’s no secret that the Reds struggled with defensive woes in the 2022-23 season, and after shoring up their midfield with Szoboszlai, they’re ready to ramp up their pursuit for a centre-back.

On the shortlist for Klopp’s side are Goncalo Inacio of Sporting CP and Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg. Inacio, having made a mark in Portugal with 52 appearances and a decent haul of four goals and three assists, is certainly one to watch. Van de Ven, likewise, had a standout season with Wolfsburg, featuring 36 times in the Bundesliga.

Schuurs: The Complete Package?

Perr Schuurs, however, remains a strong candidate for Liverpool’s backline. His record at Torino speaks for itself, with 36 appearances and a starting role in 32 of these fixtures. Adding to his defensive prowess, Schuurs also contributed one goal and a couple of assists to his side’s cause.

There’s little doubt that the Reds’ faithful will be eagerly watching as this transfer saga unfolds. If Schuurs makes his way to Anfield, the Liverpool side might have just found a vital piece of their defensive jigsaw puzzle. Regardless of the outcome, one thing is for certain – this summer’s LFC transfers promise to be exciting.