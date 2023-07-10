Transfer Talks Underway for Chelsea and Striker Wahi

The summer transfer window is known for its surprises and opportunities, and this year is no different. Chelsea’s BlueCo ownership group has reportedly been in discussions with Montpellier, with their sights set on the young starlet Elye Wahi. The 20-year-old striker has made quite a splash in Ligue 1, notching 19 goals in the past season alone and assisting in six others, earning him seventh place in the league’s scoring charts.

Competition for Wahi’s Signature

Wahi’s exceptional performance has not gone unnoticed, with teams across Europe lining up for the chance to secure his signature. However, it remains uncertain if Chelsea is considering Wahi for their own ranks or for the newest addition to the BlueCo family, Ligue 1’s Strasbourg. The recent appointment of Patrick Vieira as Strasbourg’s manager further fuels the speculation, given his involvement in the Wahi talks.

Meanwhile, English teams Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, and Wolves have also displayed an interest in the Ligue 1 prodigy, with Lazio and Union Berlin representing mainland Europe’s interest.

Eintracht Frankfurt: A Potential Favourite

Yet, among these potential suitors, Eintracht Frankfurt stands out as a formidable competitor. The Bundesliga side views Wahi as an ideal replacement for Randal Kolo Muani, should their high-demand forward decide to leave. A source close to Wahi reveals that the idea of a move to Frankfurt intrigues the young player, where Kolo Muani’s success story continues to inspire.

Montpellier’s president, Laurent Nicollin, disclosed to Midi Libre over the weekend that an English and a German club are locked in a battle for Wahi, though he refrained from revealing their names.

Chelsea’s Forward Line Enhancements

In the meantime, Chelsea continues to bolster its forward line. Fresh signings Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson are evidence of this trend, and Chelsea’s interest in Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic further proves their intent to evaluate all possible options.