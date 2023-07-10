Matt Doherty: Wolves’ Prodigal Son Close to Homecoming

Once More, A Wolf?

As reported by TeamTalk, the Wolves’ den is buzzing with anticipation over the potential reacquisition of beloved former full-back, Matt Doherty. An integral cog in the team’s rise and establishment in the Premier League, the Dublin-born player’s enduring popularity is undeniable.

Doherty, a seasoned veteran of the sport at 31, dedicated ten of his most vital years to the West Midlands’ club. His vital contributions in over 302 appearances, punctuated by 28 goals, were instrumental in the Wolves’ soaring trajectory in the Premier League.

North London Interlude: Less Than Perfect

Doherty’s exploits at Molineux caught the eye of then Spurs manager Jose Mourinho. He was duly bought by the North Londoners for an initial sum of £13.4m, but the fairy-tale never took off. Doherty’s inconsistency, coupled with stiff competition from Emerson Royal and Japhet Tanganga, saw him slide down the selection order.

As Spurs sealed Pedro Porro’s entry with a whopping €45m deal, the curtains abruptly closed on Doherty’s stint at Tottenham.

A Disappointing Chapter in LaLiga

Doherty then moved to Atletico Madrid on a dramatic free transfer. Unfortunately, he couldn’t carve a niche for himself under the Argentinian maestro, Diego Simeone. With just a couple of appearances to his name in all competitions, Doherty was released, leaving him in the realm of free agency.

In recent times, he’s been linked with a gamut of clubs, including a potential windfall opportunity in Saudi Arabia.

The Molineux Magnet: Doherty’s Premier League Predilection

Despite such enticing offers, Doherty’s heart is evidently set on a return to the Premier League. Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on acquiring his services.

Yet, a romantic return to Molineux has always been Doherty’s prime preference. The Wolves, in their hunt for a full-back this summer, have shown equal enthusiasm. Wolves’ manager Julen Lopetegui has given the green light for Doherty’s comeback.

Talks have now started gaining momentum, and there’s a mounting sense of optimism over an impending announcement.

With the fans eagerly awaiting their popular defender’s homecoming, it seems Doherty’s unique tale with the Wolves is set to get a heartening new chapter.