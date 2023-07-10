Onana’s £43m Goalkeeper Switch to Manchester United Nears Completion

The football world waits with bated breath as Manchester United gears up to announce a key addition to its squad, namely Andre Onana, in a pivotal £43m deal.

Onana to Step into De Gea’s Shoes

The buzz emanates from the anticipation of the Cameroonian’s imminent transfer from Inter Milan, as sources close to Onana have reported. Following the departure of David de Gea, Onana is tipped to be United’s next number one between the sticks, in a significant development under Erik ten Hag’s stewardship.

“Insiders say negotiations are entering the final stage and they do not anticipate any problems in the 27-year-old keeper teaming up with his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford,” the Daily Mail reports.

With spending crossing the £300m mark, it’s evident that ten Hag is leaving no stone unturned to augment the Red Devils’ fortunes. The choice of Onana underscores ten Hag’s commitment to a playing style that sees the keeper actively involved, especially while playing out from the back, an area where De Gea fell short.

United’s Tactical Revamp

David de Gea’s departure, confirmed over the weekend, marks the end of an era at Old Trafford. The Spanish custodian was a free agent as of June 30th and spent a remarkable 12 years at the club. His parting words reflected his desire for a fresh test, stating, “Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge to push myself again in new surroundings”.

Erik ten Hag, known for his strategic nous, has turned to Onana to steer the squad’s new tactical approach. The former Ajax boss appears confident in his selection, with Onana’s impending agreement on personal terms marking the final piece of the puzzle.

Squad Reshuffle

Keeping in view the club’s requirements, Tom Heaton’s contract was extended for another year, ensuring the experienced shot-stopper serves as an able backup for the upcoming season. In another subplot, Dean Henderson, fresh from a stint at Nottingham Forest, remains in the fold as another alternative.

However, if Onana’s deal goes through, Henderson, reluctant to sit on the bench, could seek a £20m permanent move to Forest. This would make Onana the second new face at Old Trafford this summer, following Mason Mount’s £60m transfer from Chelsea.

The Road Ahead

Onana’s move could be finalised before United embark on their US tour, as Erik ten Hag seeks to mould his new-look team. Given Onana’s successful track record with his former Ajax boss, expectations are high for the upcoming season. The first glimpse of United’s reshaped squad will likely be in a pre-season friendly against Leeds in Oslo on Wednesday.

Whether Onana can fill De Gea’s gloves remains to be seen. But as United move forward under ten Hag, the arrival of the Cameroonian shot-stopper signals a promising new chapter.