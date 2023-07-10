Maguire’s Future in Balance Amid United Valuation Hurdle

United’s Dilemma: The Harry Maguire Conundrum

From being the world’s most expensive defender to finding himself on the bench, Manchester United’s Harry Maguire’s trajectory has certainly not been as expected. Navigating this predicament is proving to be a real head-scratcher for the United camp, as reported by Manchester Evening News.

Unfavourable Shift in the Defensive Guard

Maguire’s arrival at Old Trafford in 2019, at a record-breaking £80m, sent waves of anticipation across the footballing world. However, the 30-year-old centre-half managed to start a mere 16 games for the Red Devils in the previous season. In the era of Erik ten Hag’s stewardship, Maguire seems to have fallen out of favour, losing his place only two games into the campaign.

The defensive pecking order currently places Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, and even left-back Luke Shaw ahead of the former Leicester man. Ten Hag’s preference for a right and left-footed centre-back combination, and Shaw’s commendable performances in his 11 central starts, have further dampened Maguire’s prospects.

The Valuation Issue: An Impediment to Maguire’s Departure?

While a departure could potentially be beneficial for all parties, United’s £50m price tag is proving to be a stumbling block. The hefty valuation, although substantiated by Maguire’s international reputation, is viewed with scepticism by interested clubs, given his peripheral status in the squad. His reduced game time – only 16 starts, with half in cup ties – might be the factor tipping the scales against United’s asking price.

England’s Southgate Rings a Warning Bell

Interestingly, the England camp, led by Gareth Southgate, has also entered the debate. Southgate voiced his concern regarding Maguire’s diminished playing time ahead of the European Championship next year, deeming it “unsustainable”. He has already tipped Levi Colwill and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, England Under-21s’ European Championship final heroes, as potential challengers for the central defensive role.

The Uncertain Future: A Tactical Tug of War

Despite the whirlwind of speculation, it’s not all doom and gloom for Maguire. United are far from pushing for a sale; replacing him would necessitate an upgrade, something they may not actively pursue given the recent release of Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe. Additionally, reserve defender Teden Mengi’s recent injuries add another wrinkle to their defensive considerations.

Intriguingly, last Sunday, Maguire stoked the flames of uncertainty by sharing a post from a transfer account on Instagram, claiming he is awaiting a discussion with Ten Hag about his future. As things stand, the resolution to this conundrum seems as elusive as ever.