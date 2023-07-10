Al Hilal’s Ambitious Play: A €220m Package for Bernardo Silva

Saudi football powerhouse, Al Hilal, has earmarked a whopping €220 million, as they set their sights on Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, one of Europe’s hottest football talents. This blockbuster deal is being reported by CBS Sports, giving it significant credibility. This sum includes a potential €70 million transfer fee for the Portuguese prodigy, topping up a notable transfer frenzy already gripping the kingdom.

Saudi Clubs in the Spotlight

Saudi clubs are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of Europe’s dazzling football stars. Already, Al Hilal has made an impressive €55 million acquisition of Ruben Neves, Silva’s Portuguese teammate. Not resting on their laurels, the club is looking to synergise the Portuguese pair with Lazio’s midfielder, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Al Hilal’s Proposal: A Golden Opportunity for Milinkovic-Savic

This summer, Al Hilal has proposed an enticing net salary worth €15 million a year to Milinkovic-Savic, the Serbian international. Furthermore, his contract is likely to run until 2026, with the potential for a 12-month extension. With a transfer fee of €40 million ready for Lazio, this move, if realised, would stand testament to the increasing influence of Saudi Arabia’s Pro League. To woo Milinkovic-Savic, a player at the pinnacle of his career, away from a club he championed to Champions League qualification is nothing short of remarkable.

Silva’s Possible Windfall: A Potential Payday of €50 Million a Year

While the Serbian midfield maestro contemplates his future, Bernardo Silva faces a potentially life-changing decision. Al Hilal is ready to offer him annual wages of €50 million, a sum that could dwarf his current earnings at Manchester City. Despite having choices like Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, and an extended contract at the Etihad Stadium, Silva’s decision hangs in the balance. Al Hilal, however, exudes a certain confidence, backed by their quick formalisation of interest in Silva, at a time when other contenders seem hesitant to make a move.

Al Hilal’s Expansive Pursuit: A Negotiation Worth Noting

This extensive pursuit by Al Hilal has stirred up quite a buzz in the football world. With negotiations on salaries and club-to-club talks led by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the future looks bright for Saudi football. PIF’s role in these talks implies a deeper commitment to attracting football’s brightest talent to their home turf.

Al Hilal’s Track Record: Unfazed by Failed Bids

Not every pursuit has been successful for Al Hilal. The failed bid for Hakim Ziyech, due to disconcerting medical results regarding the Moroccan’s knee and hip, hasn’t deterred them. A new proposal, albeit with a 40% lower salary guaranteed for Ziyech, stood its ground for a while. Now that Ziyech has officially rejected the proposal, eyes turn to Al Ahli, which may pick up the deal if they can’t secure their primary target, Riyad Mahrez.

The Goalkeeper Quandary: Al Nassr Set to Miss Out

Al Nassr’s ambitious bid for Inter’s goalkeeper Andre Onana seems set to miss the mark, as Manchester United close in on the Cameroonian’s signature. With David Ospina nursing a significant injury, Al Nassr is also considering David de Gea as a potential goalkeeper recruit.

In conclusion, Al Hilal’s determined pursuit of Bernardo Silva and other high-profile footballers exemplifies the larger ambition of Saudi clubs to ascend to the apex of global football. As the stakes get higher, the world waits in anticipation of the next big move.