Axel Disasi’s Premier League Leap: Newcastle Beckons

Magpies Lock In on Ligue 1’s Finest: Disasi On Course for Newcastle

First-Team Guarantees Pave Way for Personal Terms Agreement

In a stroke of genius that underscores the intent to ensure Champions League football, Newcastle have reached a consensus over personal terms with Monaco’s defensive juggernaut, Axel Disasi. At the heart of this potential deal is the assurance that the central defender will be enjoying first-team football in the next campaign, a necessary nod to the player’s hunger for game time.

Rising Star with an Eye on Regular Minutes

In the cutthroat world of professional football, players need a guarantee that their efforts will be rewarded with the appropriate playing time. A pivotal figure in Monaco’s squad, Disasi’s contribution of three goals and three assists in the previous term has not gone unnoticed. The time is ripe for him to embrace the next phase of his career. That said, playing second fiddle is certainly not on his to-do list.

One of Ligue 1’s Most Celebrated Defenders, Disasi Holds His Own

As one of the shining lights in Ligue 1’s defensive contingent, Disasi’s 190cm (6ft 3in) frame not only dominates the aerial duels, but also provides flexibility. With his robust ball-playing skills and positional versatility, his portfolio includes successful stints as a right-back when required.

Boasting four international caps for France under his belt, the 25-year-old was a crucial figure in the 2022 World Cup, playing a full 90 minutes against Tunisia in a dead-rubber group encounter.

Rising Value and Attracting Elite Attention

Snapped up by Monaco for a fee of €13 million in 2020, Disasi’s market value continues its upward trajectory, with his Expected Transfer Value (xTV) presently hovering around €20.1 million.

Football Transfers suggests that the Red Devils of Manchester United have also shown interest in the French defender, albeit with conditions. A potential move from United depends on whether they manage to offload Harry Maguire during the transfer window. The club’s captain finds himself on the list of players that Erik ten Hag reportedly plans to sell.

Despite being courted ‘for weeks’ by United, as per Fabrizio Romano, no official proposal has been made. This has left the door open for Newcastle to make a defining move.

Informed sources indicate that Monaco’s asking price for the stalwart defender would likely fall in the region of €40-50 million. As speculation surrounding Disasi’s potential transfer to Newcastle intensifies, Monaco is reportedly scouting Southampton’s Armel Bella-Kotchap as a possible successor.

For now, it remains to be seen how this saga will unfold, but one thing is clear: Newcastle’s ambition to add quality to their ranks is unwavering.