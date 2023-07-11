Former Premier League Winger Trains with Burneley

Burnley Beckons: Andros Townsend Steps onto Turf Moor

Heralded by BBC Sport, Burnley, the latest entrant in the Premier League race, welcomes Andros Townsend for training. The highly experienced player, Townsend, finds himself a free agent after a concluded stint at Everton.

England International Returns from Injury

Returning from a knee injury that sidelined him throughout the previous season, Townsend, at the age of 31, is eager to make an impact again. He is a seasoned campaigner, having donned the colours of Tottenham, Crystal Palace, and Newcastle, and earning 13 England caps in the process. His last appearance in a first-team game was back in March 2022.

A New Chapter Under Vincent Kompany

Joining Burnley, led by gaffer Vincent Kompany, Townsend could see his next opportunity materialise after the team’s triumphant Championship campaign.

Burnley’s Busy Transfer Window

Furthermore, the Clarets are moving fast in the transfer window. They’re inching closer to a season-long loan agreement for Soumaila Coulibaly. The Borussia Dortmund defender is set to undergo a medical examination with the Lancashire outfit on Monday. Meanwhile, a £15m deal with Manchester City for the highly-rated England Under-21 goalkeeper James Trafford is also anticipated.

Burnley, with Townsend in training and potential new signings, is setting the stage for an exciting Premier League season.