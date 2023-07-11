Cooper’s Clearout: Nottingham Forest Plans Trio’s Exit

Reds Revising Roster: Nottingham Forest Prepares for Notable Departures

A gust of change is about to blow across the City Ground, the proud home of Nottingham Forest. Their transfer strategy this summer, as reported by Football Insider, includes some unexpected farewell bids.

The Trio Tipped to Depart

As the clock ticks towards the end of this transfer window, Forest’s manager, Steve Cooper, is supposedly working on trimming down his squad. The names on the chopping block? Jonjo Shelvey, Emmanuel Dennis, and Remo Freuler. Once the key contributors, they now find themselves deemed excess to requirements.

Financial Balancing Act

To keep the financial scales balanced and in line with the financial fair play rules, Forest is allegedly open to permanent departures for the trio. Shelvey, at the age of 31, brought his talent from Newcastle United only in January, signing a two-and-a-half year deal with the Reds. Dennis, who joined from Watford for a considerable £20 million, graced the pitch just 19 times in the 2022-23 Premier League season, adding only two goals to his tally. Freuler had also landed in Forest in 2022, coming from Italian giants Atalanta.

Brennan Johnson: The Future of Forest?

A whisper has it that Brennan Johnson, despite a contract binding him until 2026, could also be packing his bags. Last month, however, it was revealed that Forest are keen to keep Johnson under their banner, possibly deterring suitors with a hefty price tag.

Cooper’s grand plan seems to be revolving around the sprightly 22-year-old, crafting a team with Johnson as the cornerstone, a team that can proudly stand as a force in the forthcoming seasons. With the expected departures and new recruits, only time will tell if his vision becomes reality.