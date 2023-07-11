Everton’s Quest for Keeper Leads to Old Trafford

Everton in Pursuit of Manchester United’s Heaton

The Toffees Eye Top Keeper

In an intriguing development on the goalkeeper carousel, Everton have thrown their hat into the ring for Manchester United’s respected goalie, Tom Heaton. As the Manchester side grapples with an ongoing goalkeeping crisis, Everton’s approach adds another layer to the narrative.

A Familiar Face for Dyche

Everton manager Sean Dyche is no stranger to the 37-year-old stopper, with their paths previously crossing during a successful stint at Burnley. As an integral part of Dyche’s achievement at Turf Moor, Heaton’s potential move to Goodison Park adds a fascinating subplot to this season’s machinations.

Goalkeeper Vacuum at Goodison Park

Everton’s need for a strong candidate between the sticks is more pressing than ever. Despite Jordan Pickford’s established status as their first-choice goalie, last season’s departure of backup Asmir Begovic from Goodison Park threatens to leave a void. This development creates an enticing opportunity for a seasoned professional like Heaton.

A Maelstrom at Old Trafford

Meanwhile, at Old Trafford, Manchester United finds itself caught up in a whirlwind of goalie-related dramas. Following David de Gea’s departure, the United management is keen to secure a replacement. Reports from Daily Mirror suggest that they are close to finalising a deal for Inter Milan’s Andre Onana. Interestingly, it appears the Reds are still in the market for another goalkeeper despite this imminent acquisition.

Heaton, having committed to a two-year contract in 2021, with an additional one-year option, enjoys a robust reputation at United as a consummate professional. However, the lure of regular first-team football, as promised by Luton Town, is enticing, though they now face stiff competition from Everton for the experienced goalie’s services.

United’s Pursuit for Onana

United have already made a £50m bid for Cameroon keeper Onana, a proposition that Inter Milan is contemplating. While the Italian club holds out for a price tag of at least £60m, negotiations are progressing. Any cash infusion from this deal could open up possibilities for Inter to revive their interest in Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, adding yet another twist to this summer’s transfer tale.