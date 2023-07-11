Luton Town Face Challenge in Keeper Bid

Luton’s Pursuit of Thomas Kaminski Rebuffed by Blackburn Rovers

As confirmed by the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers have swatted away the initial interest of Luton Town in their sturdy goalkeeper, Thomas Kaminski. This comes as the newly promoted Premier League team faces the urgent task of bolstering their goalkeeping lineup.

Luton in Need, Rovers Unyielding

Following their refusal to sign Ethan Horvath permanently from Nottingham Forest, the Bedfordshire side has been linked to several custodians of the net, including Kaminski who joined the Rovers in 2020. Though bids have been lodged for the Belgian international, none have crossed the seven-figure mark, falling short of Rovers’ appraisal.

The Lancashire club is reportedly demanding between £3m and £4m to consider letting go of Kaminski, who still has two years remaining on his contract.

Kaminski’s Stellar Run

Since his arrival from KAA Gent in 2020 for a modest sum of around £450,000, Kaminski has been a stalwart in the Rovers’ defence, racking up 118 appearances. His consistent performances have also secured him a seat in the Belgian national squad. However, his position could be jeopardised, given how he ended last season—on the bench, despite returning to fitness following a knee injury.

Positional Battle at Rovers

Rovers’ coach, Jon Dahl Tomasson, opted for Aynsley Pears over Kaminski post the March international break. Pears’ commendable displays were rewarded with a new four-year contract, stirring speculation about Kaminski’s long-term future at Ewood Park.

Yet, the club officials assert their preference for two competent goalkeepers vying for the No.1 spot. They aren’t in any hurry to part with the 30-year-old Kaminski.

Outgoings and Incomings

The club acknowledges that to spend this summer, outgoings would be necessary. It was the proceeds from David Raya’s 2019 sale that enabled the purchase of striker Sam Gallagher. So far, the Rovers have made three signings without spending a penny, a trend they’ll have to continue unless they can recover funds.

Despite this, any potential agreement for Kaminski with Luton seems distant due to differing valuations.

Kaminski’s Current Stand

Impressive in the pre-season friendly against Accrington Stanley, Kaminski has journeyed with the squad to Austria. Although interest from his homeland Belgium and Anderlecht was anticipated, it’s yet to transpire.

Tomasson quashed any rumours of outgoings. He asserted, “I don’t think so. I don’t have the biggest squad so we can’t just be giving players away. Quality players, sorry, they cost money and I don’t want to lose any of my players. There will probably be players going on loan in their development which is development but at this moment it’s early days.”