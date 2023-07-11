Fulham and West Ham Ponder Move for U21 European Champion

A Golden Opportunity: Premier League Eyes on Harwood-Bellis

The Rising Star of Manchester City

It’s no secret that Taylor Harwood-Bellis has caught the eye of the footballing world. BBC Sport reports this dynamic 21-year-old Manchester City defender and captain of England’s U21s has sparked serious interest amongst Premier League clubs, namely Fulham and West Ham.

Harwood-Bellis’ leadership drove the Young Lions to their first European title in nearly four decades, triumphing over Spain in the breathtaking final.

A Valued Asset: From Burnley to Premier League

The young defender’s talent doesn’t stop there. He claimed the Championship title during a fruitful loan spell at Burnley last season, demonstrating his adaptability and potential. The rumour mill suggests Manchester City peg his worth at around £15m.

Praise from High Places and Future Prospects

Entering his contract’s final year at City, Harwood-Bellis has been endorsed by none other than England manager Gareth Southgate himself during the last senior international break. The defender’s centre-back partner, Levi Colwill, has also enjoyed the limelight, being a part of the England squad in the last international break.

FA figures predict that Harwood-Bellis, amongst others in the current U21 side, has the potential to ascend to the senior squad, a testament to his promising future.