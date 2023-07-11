Tuesday, July 11, 2023
SEARCH
HomeFeatured ArticlesFulham and West Ham Ponder Move for U21 European Champion

Fulham and West Ham Ponder Move for U21 European Champion

0
By Gabriel Ramirez
Photo IMAGO

A Golden Opportunity: Premier League Eyes on Harwood-Bellis

The Rising Star of Manchester City

It’s no secret that Taylor Harwood-Bellis has caught the eye of the footballing world. BBC Sport reports this dynamic 21-year-old Manchester City defender and captain of England’s U21s has sparked serious interest amongst Premier League clubs, namely Fulham and West Ham.

Harwood-Bellis’ leadership drove the Young Lions to their first European title in nearly four decades, triumphing over Spain in the breathtaking final.

A Valued Asset: From Burnley to Premier League

The young defender’s talent doesn’t stop there. He claimed the Championship title during a fruitful loan spell at Burnley last season, demonstrating his adaptability and potential. The rumour mill suggests Manchester City peg his worth at around £15m.

Praise from High Places and Future Prospects

Entering his contract’s final year at City, Harwood-Bellis has been endorsed by none other than England manager Gareth Southgate himself during the last senior international break. The defender’s centre-back partner, Levi Colwill, has also enjoyed the limelight, being a part of the England squad in the last international break.

FA figures predict that Harwood-Bellis, amongst others in the current U21 side, has the potential to ascend to the senior squad, a testament to his promising future.

Previous article
Kane Set to Begin Training as Transfer Speculation Continues
Next article
Manchester United Priced Out By PSG For Napoli Star?
Gabriel Ramirez
Gabriel Ramirez
More News

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Copyright © 2009-2023 EPLIndex.com . All Rights Reserved.