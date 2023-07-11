West Ham Unfazed in Pursuit of Juventus Midfielder

New Horizons on the Horizon: Zakaria’s Move to West Ham

A Meeting of Footballing Minds

Persistent talks with Swiss stalwart, Denis Zakaria, continue to unfold at West Ham United, as the East London club stands on the brink of bridging the agreement gap. Strategising the successor to their industrious talisman, Declan Rice, remains a top priority reveal Daily Mail.

A Loan Spell’s Echo

The last term saw Zakaria gracing the Premier League pitch for a short seven appearances while on loan. His tenure failed to engrave a significant mark, eventually ending without a permanent offer. Unfazed by this lacklustre outing, West Ham remains resolute in their pursuit.

Italian Exodus: A Premier League Return

Juventus, the Turin titan, appears prepared to bid the Swiss midfielder farewell this summer, reigniting the beacon of his Premier League return.

Eyeing Other Prospects

Simultaneously, the Hammers’ tactical board isn’t oblivious to Southampton’s gem, James Ward-Prowse. Despite the hefty £40m evaluation post their Premier League relegation, West Ham’s interest appears unyielding.

The Saints’ Plan: Recouping From Sales

Faced with a dual sale dilemma of both Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia, Southampton’s vision is set on recouping a staggering £100m through player transfers, painting a clear picture of their fiscal focus in the transfer window.