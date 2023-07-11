Manchester United Priced Out By PSG For Napoli Star?

Osimhen Shines in Napoli, But Only PSG Can Afford His Brilliance

Victor Osimhen’s Steep Price Tag

On the glitzy stage of football, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is turning heads and making waves. The Nigerian striker’s impressive performance in the 2022-23 season has turned the attention of many prominent clubs his way. Aurelio De Laurentiis, Napoli’s president, acknowledges this and boldly claims to Mediaset, “The only club that can afford to take Osimhen away from us is Paris Saint-Germain.”

The statement effectively removes Manchester United from the running for Osimhen’s signature. De Laurentiis has attached an imposing €200 million fee to Osimhen, a cost that has proved too steep for the Red Devils.

Osimhen’s Record-Breaking Season

Osimhen’s allure stems from his recent exploits on the pitch. Scoring a staggering 31 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions, he’s led Napoli to their first Scudetto in over three decades. With 26 Serie A goals to his name, he secured the prestigious title of the league’s top scorer. The dynamic striker also played a significant part in Napoli’s journey to the Champions League quarter-finals, netting five goals before Napoli succumbed to a 2-1 defeat by AC Milan.

Contract Extension Talks Amid Transfer Speculations

In the midst of swirling transfer rumours, Napoli is keen to retain its star striker. According to Nicolo Schira, Osimhen has been offered a generous new deal until 2027, inclusive of a substantial salary boost to €6.5 million per season plus bonuses. A potential minimum fee release clause is also in the talks, although it won’t be effective until July 2024.

In conclusion, Osimhen’s future at Napoli is still hanging in the balance. If De Laurentiis’ words hold, only PSG could challenge this with a hefty enough purse. Osimhen’s absence due to injury in the Champions League quarter-finals has highlighted the impact of his presence. His departure could signal a significant setback for Napoli, emphasising the importance of this summer’s contract negotiations.