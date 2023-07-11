A New Star on Tyneside: Harvey Barnes’ Anticipated Arrival at Newcastle

For a club steeped in tradition like Newcastle, the scent of change is a stimulating one. This week, they’re set to conclude an ‘agreement’ that promises to reinvigorate their squad with fresh top-flight talent. Harvey Barnes, the winger formerly plying his trade for Leicester City, now relegated to the Championship, is the man in question, with sources close to Football Insider confirming the imminent closure of this deal.

The Attractive Proposal

This pivotal move isn’t an arbitrary one. The allure of the project unfurling at St James’ Park appears enticing for Barnes. This coupled with the chance to work under the managerial prowess of Eddie Howe, has seemingly swayed the 25-year-old in the direction of Tyneside.

The estimated transfer fee hovers in the range of £30-£40 million, a price that speaks to the player’s worth in the eyes of the Magpies. However, the Premier League side are yet to officially make an offer to Leicester.

A Valued Asset for Howe

The draw for Howe and Newcastle extends beyond Barnes’ intrinsic appeal. As Football Insider reported, the player’s age and comprehensive Premier League experience underpin Howe’s keenness to secure this deal. The promise of regular Champions League football, which the winger tasted with the Foxes, has also been described as a “huge draw” for the Englishman.

Making Room for New Talents

As Barnes is expected to dawn the black and white stripes, changes to the squad’s dynamics are inevitable. Insider sources suggest a potential departure for Allan Saint-Maximin to open up space and funds for Barnes’ acquisition.

A Proven Performer

Barnes’ performance credentials remain undisputed. Despite Leicester’s plunge into the Championship, he has a commendable record of 13 goals and three assists in his last 40 games across all competitions. With his contract at the King Power Stadium running until June 2025, securing his services for the Newcastle project would be quite the coup.

Football Insider further revealed that Newcastle’s shopping spree doesn’t stop at a new winger. They’re also on the hunt for a left-back and centre-back to bolster their squad before the transfer deadline.

In essence, Newcastle’s impending signing of Harvey Barnes, facilitated by the magnetic pull of Howe’s project, the promise of Champions League football, and a squad shakeup, could signal a thrilling new chapter for the Magpies.