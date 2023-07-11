A Prodigious Reunion: Inter’s Pursuit of Lukaku

Striking Gold Once More

The game of football is as much about reunions as it is about rivalries. For Inter Milan, it’s about welcoming back a familiar face, a striker with a knack for the back of the net: Romelu Lukaku. The former Chelsea striker is much coveted this summer, with Inter being highly keen to return him to the fold permanently.

Lukaku, who just turned 30, donned the Inter jersey on loan from Chelsea in the past season. The Belgian powerhouse managed to punch in 14 goals, a vital contribution to Inter’s third-place finish in Serie A and their spectacular run to the Champions League final.

Financial Footwork

As we all know, football’s chessboard isn’t just on the pitch. The game also involves significant financial footwork. Inter’s hopes of reacquiring Lukaku could be facilitated by ongoing negotiations with Manchester United over Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana.

With a price tag believed to be around £40m attached to Lukaku by Chelsea, Inter is looking to raise an estimated £50m from United for Onana. United, however, consider this to be a rather steep demand.

The Managerial Merry-Go-Round

With Manchester United bidding farewell to David de Gea, Erik ten Hag, United’s manager, would ideally prefer to have Onana signed up before the team jets off to the United States for a four-match tour next week.

Concurrently, Chelsea will also be flying across the Atlantic next week. The question of whether Lukaku will be amongst Mauricio Pochettino’s chosen players for the journey remains a mystery.

A Track Record of Success

It’s worth noting that Lukaku isn’t an unfamiliar name in Milan. The prolific striker was initially signed by Inter from Manchester United in the summer of 2019 for a club record 80m euros on a five-year contract.

During his initial stint with Inter, Lukaku impressed, scoring an impressive 64 goals in 95 appearances over two seasons. His performances prompted Chelsea to bring him back to Stamford Bridge in August 2021 for a whopping £97.5m. Despite the high hopes, his second spell at the Bridge was less than spectacular. He failed to replicate his Inter success, starting just 16 Premier League games under Thomas Tuchel in 2021-22.

Inter Milan, however, believes in Lukaku’s proven Serie A credentials, and the Belgian’s return to the San Siro may yet write a different chapter in his career.

