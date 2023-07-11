Navigating Change: De Gea’s Exit and Ten Hag’s Vision

Unravelling the Enigma: David de Gea’s Descent at Manchester United

Amid the harsh lighting of Brentford Community Stadium’s media suite, following a 4-0 crushing in his second match leading Manchester United, Erik ten Hag faced the inevitable question with an air of composure. The query centred on David de Gea’s fittingness within his tactical framework where the goalkeeper’s role extends beyond the goal post, reaching into constructing the game’s foundation.

Ten Hag, without hesitation, reassured his faith in the Spaniard: “I am confident he can do it,” he said, noting the evidence from training and initial games. However, the following match against Liverpool painted a different picture; after consecutive defeats, an apparent compromise emerged with De Gea reverting to safer tactics, drifting away from the high-risk game inside United’s penalty area.

Ten Hag’s Pragmatism and De Gea’s Decline

For Ten Hag, who has not hesitated in sidelining high-profile players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire, relying on De Gea seemed more a pragmatic necessity than a desired strategy. The story essentially unfolded as follows: upon his arrival, Ten Hag’s immediate focus was bolstering the central defence, midfield, and wide positions. While he would’ve liked a fresh keeper, he realised De Gea, on a hefty £375,000-per-week contract with a year remaining, wouldn’t be an easy exit or an economical backup.

Confident in his coaching prowess, Ten Hag believed he could hone De Gea’s skills. Despite the goalkeeper showing a willingness to adapt in training, his in-game performance frequently resembled a technologically bewildered pensioner handed an iPad and asked to create a TikTok video.

Failed Contract Renewal and United’s Financial Quandary

While an immediate goalkeeper upgrade wasn’t on the agenda, United under Ten Hag decided not to extend De Gea’s high-priced contract. Rather, it was thought more financially prudent for De Gea, now 32, to accept a lesser deal to stay on board. This decision triggered months of negotiations, with insiders claiming that, despite extensive discussions, no official contract was ever presented to De Gea.

A near-agreement in spring took a surprising turn when United presented De Gea with a further reduced contract. By June’s end, the collective understanding veered towards a parting of ways, leaving the world to wait for De Gea’s rare media comments for his version of events.

Revisiting De Gea’s Tenure and United’s Patience

United’s handling of De Gea’s departure caused some consternation, given his 12-year tenure with the club that began under Sir Alex Ferguson’s stewardship in 2011. At his prime, De Gea’s exceptional skills made him a fan favourite. His speed and dexterity in goal were as captivating as the spectacle of scoring. Yet, the reality of football contracts is rarely so straightforward.

United’s journey to this decision started with De Gea’s difficulty in handling pressure under Ten Hag’s system, which his extraordinary shot-stopping somewhat counterbalanced. But, as the season wound down, critical errors began to creep into De Gea’s play, most notably against Sevilla, West Ham United, and Manchester City.

Prior to this downturn, United and Ten Hag had considered persevering with De Gea. However, the evolving financial constraints and the keeper’s performance, which threatened to compromise the team’s chances in multiple competitions, forced a rethink.

The Goalkeeper Switch and Manchester United’s Future

With this realisation, United finally let De Gea go and turned their focus to goalkeeper Andre Onana, a player well known to Ten Hag from their time together at Ajax and a proven performer in the Champions League with Inter Milan.

While the course of events may seem clumsy, it’s worth remembering the ample patience Manchester United has shown towards De Gea over the past decade. From his shaky start as a 20-year-old keeper requiring nurturing, to the turbulent summer of 2015 when he seemed desperate to join Real Madrid, the club has stood by him.

But when De Gea’s extraordinary abilities started to wane, so did his special status. His demotion to mortal status might seem harsh, but it is perhaps a necessary step in the right direction for Manchester United’s broader prospects.