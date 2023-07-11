Manor Solomon Swaps Shakhtar Donetsk for Tottenham Hotspur

A New Chapter Begins for Solomon

In a wave of summer signings, Tottenham Hotspur have warmly welcomed the talented Manor Solomon into their ranks. The 23-year-old Israeli winger, hot off a fruitful loan spell at Fulham, pens a five-year deal with the London outfit, marking a promising step in his burgeoning career.

Fresh from a season in which he found the back of the net five times in 24 appearances for Fulham, Solomon becomes the fourth player to be drafted in by Tottenham this summer. This follows the acquisition of Dejan Kulusevski, Guglielmo Vicario, and England’s own James Maddison, clearly signalling the Spurs’ intent to rise above last season’s disappointing eighth-place finish in the Premier League.

Fulham Benefitted from Solomon’s Abilities

Having been loaned to Fulham from Shakhtar Donetsk, Solomon made a considerable impact during his time at Craven Cottage. By taking advantage of a FIFA ruling, Solomon, along with other Ukraine-based players who are not of Ukrainian nationality, suspended their contracts amidst the geopolitical instability caused by the Russian invasion.

During his tenure at Fulham, Solomon was instrumental in securing their respectable 10th place finish in the Premier League. His consistent, lively performances on the pitch caught the eye of many, not least Fulham’s manager, Marco Silva, who expressed a desire to retain the dynamic winger.

Solomon’s International Acclaim

On the international front, Solomon has done his country proud. The youngster has already earned 35 caps for Israel, racking up seven goals since his international debut back in 2018. This impressive record offers a glimpse into the promise and potential he carries, a tantalising prospect for Tottenham Hotspur.

A Win-Win Deal

What sweetens this deal for Tottenham even further is that Solomon’s transfer has come free of charge. Despite finishing outside of European qualification last season, such an astute signing underlines Tottenham’s ambitions for a better Premier League campaign. With Solomon on their side, the Spurs faithful will undoubtedly be looking forward to an exciting season ahead.